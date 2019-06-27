EAST CHICAGO — The Environmental Protection Agency's long, troubled history within the USS Lead Superfund site was put under the spotlight at a community meeting Wednesday night as families, environmental activists and attorneys sounded off to an EPA watchdog group.
“I want to talk about the last 40 years, when there was no information even though EPA was aware (the West Calumet Housing Complex) was built on top of (the Anaconda) lead refinery,” Thomas Frank, an environmental activist who lives two blocks outside the Superfund site, told the EPA’s Office of the Inspector General during Wednesday night’s listening session.
The EPA OIG visited East Chicago to hear from residents about whether the agency has adequately communicated about health risks posed by lead and arsenic contamination at the site, how to avoid exposure, and the overall timeliness and effectiveness of EPA's communication at the site.
East Chicago's USS Lead site is one of just eight sites the OIG is visiting as part of a larger audit of the EPA.
Frank: Delayed cleanup, justice
The EPA began sampling soil for lead and arsenic at the USS Lead site in 1985. In 2002, once USS Lead’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, the EPA proposed the site for placement on the Superfund National Priorities List for cleanup.
“And that process,” Frank said, “was delayed for another 17 years.”
The site wasn’t listed for cleanup until 2009.
Frank’s sentiment was echoed by several at the meeting, including Maritza Lopez, an East Calumet resident. She said she bought her current home in 2011 after her mother died, but no one disclosed to her she was living on a Superfund site.
She said EPA didn’t clearly communicate the health risks to residents and city administration. She recalled a public meeting she attended that same year.
“I closed at the end of June. Two weeks later, I receive a notification for a meeting at the public library here. The most I got out of that meeting was a little flyer from (Michael Berkoff) from EPA … stating ‘Be careful. Be concerned. And if you think you might be contaminated, take off your shoes at the door.”
Decades after they first began sampling the site for contaminants, EPA officials explained to people at the 2011 meeting that they still didn’t have enough money secured from the responsible parties to start cleanup, she said.
Jennifer Kaplan, OIG spokeswoman, told The Times the office was initially working with a five-year review of EPA activities at the East Chicago site, but now the office expects to broaden that timeline to consider historical information based "on the significant concerns we are hearing about older risk communication."
Randolph: Only protests created change
Since cleanup began in earnest in 2016, State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, said the East Chicago community had to protest and fight “to get anything done.”
They fought for additional blood lead testing and indoor dust testing, and protested against the East Chicago Housing Authority’s rushed and confusing attempt at relocating the 1,200 people living in West Calumet, he said. Several agencies at the local, state and federal level weren’t communicating well, adding to the chaos.
Debbie Chizewer, an attorney at Northwestern University's Pritzker Law School Environmental Advocacy Center, told OIG reps that the EPA relied on a flawed federal health study when crafting its cleanup plan for the site.
“That study said it was safe to breathe the air and to play in the soil even though it was laughable, there’s no way it was safe,” Chizewer said.
Even at low levels, lead can have lifelong effects on the developing brain, leading to lower IQ points, hyperactivity and behavior problems.
The federal health agency issued a corrective report last year, determining that children living on the Superfund site were 2 to 3 times as likely to have elevated blood lead levels as the rest of the children in East Chicago and 5 times as likely as children around the country.
“Even after that (report was released), nothing changed about the way EPA or the health agency was communicating health risks to the community,” Chizewer said.
Chizewer said the EPA is now ignoring the community’s wishes for the West Calumet site to be cleaned to residential standards so housing can be replaced there, she said.
EPA has pre-selected a cleanup plan that only digs to 2 feet, yet Indiana law requires a dig of at least 3 feet for a home’s foundation, she said.
“How do they justify that? Well, (EPA says) ‘People can still build. They just have to follow institutional controls for that last foot.’ So what EPA was doing, without telling the community, was transferring the costs from the polluters, because the polluters aren’t going to pay for that last foot, developers are going to pay for that last foot.”
Sheryl Oliver, a Calumet resident, commended the EPA for overall communication about cleanup, but said documents shared were “too technical,” confusing and complex.
Tina Lovingood, a director with the OIG, told residents they plan to share this information with EPA and in a larger report to Congress within the next six months.
The OIG's office said larger audit on the EPA's risk communication could lead to recommendations that may result in reduced exposure to harmful contaminants or substances and enhanced communication with the public, documents state.
For more information, visit http://epa.gov/oig.