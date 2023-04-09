HAMMOND — New parents Sean McGough and Dana Robinson couldn't let their daughter Maeve play in the back yard for the first two years of her life.

Testing conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had revealed unsafe lead levels in the soil of their home in Whiting.

"She was just at that age that she was going to be putting everything in her mouth if she was out there, so there was no way that we were going to let her go in the yard," Dana recalled.

The yard was finally remediated in 2021. Maeve, 4, is now free to play in the yard with her brother Danny, 1½.

However, just last week the family learned that the lead contamination saga may not be over: Their entire neighborhood could become a Superfund site.

Lead raining down

On March 27, the EPA proposed adding the former Federated Metals site and surrounding properties to the Superfund National Priorities List. Superfund designations are reserved for properties where "releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks."

From 1937 to 1983, Federated Metals operated a smelting, refining, recovery and recycling facility along the north basin of George Lake, right along the Hammond-Whiting border. The 36-acre property emitted lead and other heavy metals from its stack, baghouse and waste piles.

While Federated Metals was in Hammond, much of the contamination is in Whiting.

"When the smoke would leave the smokestack ... (it) would go up in the air and start blowing north. And it's heavy because lead would be in that smoke and the lead would literally, for decades, rain down on the neighborhoods," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said during a recent Common Council meeting. Federal and local officials have known about the pollution for years, but the full extent of the contamination is unknown.

In 1992, Federated Metals and its parent company, ASARCO, partially performed an EPA-required cleanup but filed for bankruptcy before the work was done. In 2009, a bankruptcy settlement agreement established a trust and an onsite landfill where demolition debris and contaminated soils had been placed was capped.

From 2016 to 2018, the EPA sampled soils from 242 properties surrounding the Federated Metals site and found 163 residential yards had soil lead levels above 400 parts per million. The EPA recommends soil cleanup when lead levels exceed 400 ppm in areas where children play; 1,200 ppm is the federal cutoff for "nonplay" areas.

From 2018 to 2019, the EPA remediated residential properties in Whiting and Hammond where lead levels were above 1,200 ppm and a sensitive population, such as children, was present. To date, the EPA has remediated 33.

The EPA estimates that 700 properties fell within the outfall of the contamination; about 600 of the properties are in Whiting.

"I want to make it clear to our residents that this designation means the EPA will be in complete control of the process moving forward, and this process will be a lengthy one," Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said in a recent news release. "Additional testing must be done to determine the firm boundaries of the Superfund site."

A lengthy process

Dana and Sean chose their home on the 1500 block of Fred Street in 2016 right when they were thinking about starting a family.

Being from Hammond, they wanted to stay close and liked all the family-friendly activities the neighborhood offered.

"We take pride in in the area and we wanted to share that with our new family," Sean explained.

The couple knew Whiting was home to multiple industrial facilities, but Dana said she thought the corporations were better-regulated. About two years after moving in, they got an invitation to a meeting with the EPA about lead contamination in soil.

Dana attended the meeting and filled out a form to have their yard tested. EPA results showed their soil had lead levels of 434 ppm, or slightly above the federal agency’s residential cleanup removal standard.

"I went and spoke with the EPA's on-scene coordinator. He just explained that, he was sorry the levels weren't high enough, but he said 'If you're going to be doing anything outside in the garden or in your yard, just make sure that you wash your hands right away, take a shower right away after,' which was not reassuring," she said.

Dana, who was pregnant at the time, immediately began Googling symptoms of lead poisoning. Lead contamination is especially dangerous for children because their bodies are rapidly developing. According to the CDC, "no safe blood level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to negatively affect a child’s intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement."

"We had had a lot of losses before we had Maeve," Dana said. "I had a lot of miscarriages and, you know we never knew if that was just a coincidence or those things were related."

The city of Whiting remediated the Robinsons' property two years ago, although the vast majority of residences in the city have not been.

In Hammond, city leaders decided to use $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to test and cleanup properties in the Robertsdale neighborhood. The city has remediated 47 residences so far and plans to clean up 30 more before the end of the year.

McDermott said the city didn't want high lead levels to hang over residents' property values for a decade.

“We did it for those residents that are trying to sell their house now," he told a March 29 community meeting.

Spebar said Whiting "simply does not have the financial ability" for such an undertaking.

In an email to The Times, the EPA said that if the Federated Metals site is ultimately added to the National Priorities List, the agency will evaluate the cleanup work conducted by Hammond to determine whether more remediation is needed.

The EPA will accept public comment on the proposed Superfund designation until May 30. The agency will make a final decision after reviewing all of the feedback, but "any proposed remedial cleanup plan for the site will be years in the future."

What's next

Carolyn Marsh welcomes the Superfund designation.

“You’ve got to get it all out in the open because if one yard next to you refuses to get tested, you’re in jeopardy," she said. “You can’t protect property values if you’re covering up lead contamination."

The Whiting resident and environmentalist has been coming to George Lake to bird for more than 30 years.

"Look how close this is," Marsh said, pointing to a rusty metal wall along the George Lake Bike Trail. Behind the fence is the old Federated Metals property; on the other side of the bike trail are rows and rows of houses.

With Lake Michigan less than a mile away and Wolf Lake just across the street, the George Lake area has become an oasis for wildlife. The area provides vital habitat to trumpeter swans, which are endangered in Indiana. Eagles established a nest last year in the nearby Lake George Canal.

"You catch glimpses of what could be the potential of the area if we cared about the wildlife," Marsh said as geese floated past the cattails separating George Lake from Federated Metals.

Once in the soil, lead is biologically incorporated into plants and invertebrates, which are then ingested by wildlife. If consumed in high enough quantities, lead can be fatal to animals.

Making George Lake a safe home for birds and other critters will take more than an EPA cleanup. Marsh said the existing industry needs to be "shut down."

Federated Metals stopped smelting 40 years ago, but East Lake Metals operates on a small portion of the property.

The company provides steel and aluminum coil products, according to its website. Dana's top question for the EPA: Will East Lake Metals still be able to operate if the area becomes a Superfund site? "In 10 years from now, at the end of the Superfund process, is Federated Metals still going to be standing and operating or is that land going to be used for something that's healthier for this community?" she asked. If Federated Metals is added to the National Priorities List, it would become the eighth Superfund site in Lake County. In comparison, Porter County has one Superfund site, LaPorte has three and Marion County, which has about twice as many residents as Lake County, has four. “The culture of the area is industry … someone used to tell me if you’re smelling BP, that’s money. Well not everyone is a stockholder or works for BP,” Marsh said, but things have begun to shift. "The people who are living here now don’t have that loyalty to industry." Newer residents are drawn to the area because of the bike trail, the nearby lakes and the proximity to downtown Whiting. Hammond even has plans to build over 40 single-family homes on the nearby George Rogers Clark Middle/High School athletics field. However, Marsh said, some residents may not even know about the lead. Sean has his own ideas: "If they are going to dedicate resources to a Superfund designation, then I would like to see a robust, comprehensive community outreach plan that makes more of an effort to notify folks that one, there's a problem, and two, here's the steps you can take to fix it so that other families can have their kids go outside without the worry that they're going to get sick."

How to comment on the proposed Superfund designation Comments can be made online, or by mail at: Regulations.gov

epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites

Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center, Superfund Docket, Mail Code 28221T, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20460

