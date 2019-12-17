CROWN POINT — Nearly 1,000 people are without power in south Lake County after a car collided with a utility pole near U.S. 231 and Iowa Street Tuesday morning, according to NIPSCO.
A NIPSCO spokesperson said the mass outage, which occurred about 9:10 a.m., is affecting about 960 customers, including residents in Cedar Lake, Merrillville, Crown Point and Winfield. Crews are working to restore power, and should be done within the next several hours.
Winfield police said the outage also cut power to traffic lights at East 109th Avenue and Randolph Street. Drivers are urged to use caution and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.