The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 E. 1100 N., Chesterton
- 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Town Hall - Municipal Building, 170 S. Grace St., Wheatfield
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso
- 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
- 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Jan. 11, Washington Township High School, 381 E. SR 2, Valparaiso
- 12:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13, VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse St., Lowell
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 Glendale Ave., Valparaiso
- 2 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, 33 Muenich Court, Hammond
- 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St., Hobart
- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Kingsbury Elementary School, 802 W. County Road 400 South, LaPorte
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 19, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 21, St. Joseph Church, 109 C St., LaPorte
- 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie
- 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10, Wheatfield
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Knights of Columbus Council 1696, 1120 119th St., Whiting
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
- noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Valparaiso University to Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
- 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31, South Haven Elementary School, 395 Midway Drive, Valparaiso