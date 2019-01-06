The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.
The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year. The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 7, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7, Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St., SE, DeMotte
- 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Lakes of the Four Seasons, 1048 N Lakeshore Drive, Crown Point
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 8, St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 E. 1100 N., Chesterton
- 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, Town Hall - Municipal Building, 170 S. Grace St., Wheatfield
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso
- 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
- 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Jan. 11, Washington Township High School, 381 E. SR 2, Valparaiso
- 12:15 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13, VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse St., Lowell
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 Glendale Ave., Valparaiso
- 2 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, 33 Muenich Court, Hammond
- 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17, St. Bridget Church, 107 Main St., Hobart
- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Kingsbury Elementary School, 802 W. County Road 400 South, LaPorte
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 19, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 21, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 21, St. Joseph Church, 109 C St., LaPorte
- 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, St. John Kanty, 7012 North 600 East, Rolling Prairie
- 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10, Wheatfield
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Knights of Columbus Council 1696, 1120 119th St., Whiting
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
- noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Valparaiso University to Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
- 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31, South Haven Elementary School, 395 Midway Drive, Valparaiso