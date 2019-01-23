The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.
Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
- 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 W. Ind. 10, Wheatfield
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Knights of Columbus Council 1696, 1120 119th St., Whiting
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Conservation Club House, 1 Mill Pond Road, Union Mills
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
- noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Valparaiso University to Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
- 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31, South Haven Elementary School, 395 Midway Drive, Valparaiso