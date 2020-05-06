Retired Lake County officer dies from coronavirus complications; remembered as mentor

Scott was able to have one final phone call with his dad on April 12 at the hospital but was barred from physically visiting.

“He was an active person, he was a deer hunter and fisherman,” Scott said. “He doesn’t smoke and he exercised three or four times a week. He was healthy. And for it to take him completely out like that, it’s so messed up.”

Scott, commander of the patrol division for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said he followed in his father’s footsteps to join law enforcement.

“My dad liked to tell stories about when he was on the road as a cop,” Bock said. “He was boisterous and loud. He was a lot of fun to be around. People wanted to be around him and talk to him.”

Dale, who was born and raised in Griffith, started his police career in July 1975 with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said Tom Bock, Dale's brother.

He also took pride in being one of the first members of the Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit team and worked as a police dog handler and trainer for decades, Scott said. He particularly enjoyed patrolling with his police dog, Ammo, a 102-pound, black giant schnauzer.