Retired teacher puts love of history to work in Dyer museum

Known as the little community with a big heart, Dyer is making some big moves to improve the…

It started small start, but the Dyer Summer Fest has grown to a multiday event attracting th…

About the museum

The Dyer Historical Society Museum is at 1 Town Square.

It's generally open from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm weekdays and by appointment. Call 219-865-6108 .

It's speakers series is held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month February through November in the museum.