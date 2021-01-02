Retroactive law may be partial fix to legal dispute between Lake Council, Commissioners

CROWN POINT — The legal issue at the center of an unprecedented lawsuit filed in November by the Lake County Council against the Lake County Commissioners could be resolved early this year by the Indiana General Assembly.

Senate Bill 35, filed by state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, would restore governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties that seemingly were inadvertently deleted from the Indiana Code as part of Houchin's 2019 cleanup of various election statutes.

The deletion eliminated the procedure by which the county executive (the three commissioners) can veto an ordinance adopted by the county's legislative branch (the seven-member council), along with the process for the council to override a commissioners' veto and enact an ordinance notwithstanding their objections.

It's not clear the Legislature intended to scrap those procedures. The deletion was buried on page 124 of a relatively noncontroversial 130-page proposal that included eliminating from the Indiana Code the transition process to a one-person county executive in Allen County after that notion was rejected in a 2014 voter referendum and the transition language no longer was needed.