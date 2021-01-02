Retroactive law may be partial fix to legal dispute between Lake Council, Commissioners

CROWN POINT — The legal issue at the center of an unprecedented lawsuit filed in November by the Lake County Council against the Lake County Commissioners could be resolved early this year by the Indiana General Assembly.
Senate Bill 35, filed by state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, would restore governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties that seemingly were inadvertently deleted from the Indiana Code as part of Houchin's 2019 cleanup of various election statutes.
The deletion eliminated the procedure by which the county executive (the three commissioners) can veto an ordinance adopted by the county's legislative branch (the seven-member council), along with the process for the council to override a commissioners' veto and enact an ordinance notwithstanding their objections.
It's not clear the Legislature intended to scrap those procedures. The deletion was buried on page 124 of a relatively noncontroversial 130-page proposal that included eliminating from the Indiana Code the transition process to a one-person county executive in Allen County after that notion was rejected in a 2014 voter referendum and the transition language no longer was needed.
Immediately following that section of the legislation was deletion of the ordinance adoption procedures in Lake County, which lawmakers might have assumed were tied to the failed Allen County reforms since the statute only indirectly referred to Lake County and the Legislative Services Agency explanatory note accompanying the proposal did not mention Lake County at all.
Houchin did not respond to a request for comment on the initial deletion or her proposed restoration.
In any case, the statutory change went unnoticed until earlier in 2020 when the council attempted to take control of county government purchasing and data processing from the commissioners, following a computer hack that temporarily shut down county email service and an ongoing purchasing dispute between the commissioners and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
After discovering there no longer existed a formal process for a commissioners' veto or veto override, the council filed its lawsuit in the Lake Circuit Court seeking a declaratory judgment and guidance on how to proceed.
The legislation, set to be considered after the General Assembly convenes Monday for a four-month session, would restore the veto procedures as they were by making the effective date of the proposal retroactive to July 1, 2019, the date the original language was deleted.
At the same time, the measure does not address the underlying separation of powers dispute between the council and the commissioners, though the legislation potentially could be amended in either the Indiana House or Senate to also resolve that issue.
The council contends a forgotten 1981 Indiana law specifically granting the Lake County Council jurisdiction over purchasing and data processing should give it control over those departments.
The commissioners, meanwhile, assert that purchasing and data processing both require forming contracts, which is a power specifically and exclusively delegated to the county executive under state law.