Bloom Township Class of 1968
Bloom Township High School Class of 1968 will hold a reunion Sept. 21-23. On Friday there is a meet and greet pizza party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Aurelio's Pizza, 18162 Harwood Ave., Homewood; $20 per person and cash bar. On Saturday there is a guided tour of the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reunion dinner dance is from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Georgio's Banquets, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park; $75 per person. On Sunday a farewell brunch will be held at Black Sheep Pub., 8888 W. 159th St., Orland Park; pay own meal. Call Pat Fiorenzo Hahto at 815-822-4160 or Bobbi Pich Rick at 708-704-1000 or Rosalie Saviano 708-297-6851.
St. Francis de Sales Class of 1968
The SFDS Class of 1968 will hold a 50-year reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 22, at Dynasty Banquets in Hammond. Cost is $50 per person. For more information, contact Barb Rolek at 219-226-0015 or bjrolek@netnitco.net or join the group “1968 SFDS Class Reunion.”
George Washington Class of 1968
George Washington High School Chicago Class of 1968 will hold a 50 year class reunion on Sept. 22 at Steve's Lounge, 13200 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago. Contact Toni (Puzon) Ewing at actewing@gmail.com or 219-845-5845 for information.
Munster High Class of 1988
Munster High School 30-year reunion will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at RBar in Highland. Buffet dinner begins at 7 and DJ at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. Other events include homecoming football game Sept. 21; tickets are $6. After-game cocktails around 9:30 p.m. at True BBQ. Munster High School tour begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Visit eventbrite.com/e/munster-high-school-class-of-88-and-89-reunion-celebration-tickets-45408141975?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing
Griffith High School Class of 1958
Griffith High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 21 and 22. Events include get-together at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Langel's in Highland. Cost is $15 per person. A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Wicker Park Golf Club in Highland, $40 a person. Make check payable to "Griffith Class of 1958 Reunion." Checks can be mailed to Bob & Nancy Hedges, 204 N. Elgin St., Griffith, call 219-924-1188 or Dwight Rench, 304 Lakeland, Lowell, 219-696-0470.
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1968
The 50-year Class of 1968 reunion will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Marian Catholic ($25, includes pizza, pop, beer and wine), preceded by a Mass, and Sept. 22 at Olympia Fields Country Club ($35, includes dinner stations and a cash bar). For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or (708) 996-4622.
Hammond Morton Class of 1968
Hammond Morton High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with a reunion on Sept. 22 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Call 219-670-3627 for ticket information.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958 will have a reunion luncheon from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Call Karen (Rix) Vine at 219-365-1447.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953 will hold its 65-year reunion from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Call Don Hubbard at 510-647-5145 or email wdh1935@gmail.com.
Hammond High Class of 1968
The Hammond High Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22 at Teibel's in Schererville. Registration and social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $68 per person and includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, music and memory book. There is a cash bar. Deadline for tickets is Sept. 16. To purchase tickets online visit www.ReunionDB.com or pay by check to Kirk Pinkerton, 1429 St. Andrews Drive, Schererville, 46375.
Dyer High School Plus Grand Reunion
The Dyer High School 50 Plus Grand Reunion will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classmates are welcome from the Class of 1940 (or before) through 1967. Anyone who attended Dyer High or Dyer Central High from any one of these years are welcome to attend, whether you graduated or not. If you have not been contacted and would like to attend, call Cheryl Duncanson Photenhauer at 219-440-7730 for more information. The cost of the event is $30 per person and a spouse/guest are welcome.
Bishop Noll Class of 1968
Bishop Noll Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion in September. A casual get-together will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the House of Pizza, and a reunion dinner will follow at Briar Ridge Country Club starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Hotel arrangements will be available at the Hampton Inn in Schererville. For more information, contact Dennis Fech at dgf1950@gmail.com. Members of the Class of '68 are also encouraged to join the group "BNI Class of 1968" on Facebook.
Marian Catholic High School Reunion Night 2018
Reunion Night 2018 will be held for the Classes of 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988 and 1998 on Sept. 29. Mass at Marian Catholic will be followed by a 6 p.m. reception at Olympia Fields Country Club. Admission is $40 and includes dinner buffet and cash bar. For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or 708-996-4622.
Whiting Class of 1966
Whiting High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 52-year reunion. On Sept. 30, there will be a tour of Whiting High, a visit to the mascot museum, following lunch at the Bulldog Brewing Company, a family restaurant with a full menu. Sunday's activities will begin at noon with a tour of Whiting High School. Please email Patti Matej with a YES or NO if you are planning on attending the Sunday activities. For further information on events and payment instructions go to our Facebook page “Whiting High Class of 1966: 52 reunion/70th birthday party."
Lake Central Class of 1998
The Lake Central High School Class of 1998 will be celebrating its 20-year reunion on Sept. 29 at Region Ale Tap House, 1080 U.S. 41 Schererville. Tickets are $57 per person and includes open bar from 7 to 10 p.m. and food buffet from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lc1998.myevent.com/page.php.
Morton Class of 1998
Seeking all Morton High School Class of 1998 alumni for a 20-year reunion Oct. 6 at Buddy and Pals - Dos Amigos Cantina Room in Crown Point. For ticket price and event details, email: mhs98reunion20yr@gmail.com.
Morton Class of 1958
The Morton High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60-year class reunion Oct. 6 in celebration of its remaining classmates and in memory of its deceased ones. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Teibels Restaurant. For information, call Ken at 574-583-7788 or email kenven4four@gmail.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 19 and 20. Meet and greet is at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ameristar Casino Stadium Club, 777 Ameristar Blvd., East Chicago; cost is $55 and includes class T-shirt, complimentary cocktail, appetizers. A dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Teibel's, U.S. 30 and 41, Schererville; cost is $75 per person and class picture is included. Cost to attend both is $120. Send cashier check or money order to Martha Davis Starks, P.O. Box 3175, East Chicago, IN 46312. Deadline to pay is Sept. 28. Include T-shirt size.
Merrillville Classes of 1966-1969
Merrillville Mini Class Reunion 1966, 67,68 and 69 will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 19. There is no charge. There will be free pizza and sandwiches in the back room of Buddy & Pals in Crown Point. Call 219-617-7168 or 219-252-7578.
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1993
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1993 will hold a reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Copper Still in Homewood, Illinois. For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or 708-996-4622.
Thornton Township Class of 1968
The 1968 Class of Thornton Township High School from Harvey, Illinois, will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Oct. 27 at the Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. To register visit classcreator.com/Harvey-Illinois-Thornton-Township-1968/.
Bishop Noll Class of 1978
The Class of 1978 is in the early stages of planning its 40th reunion. Classmates are asked to fill out information on the Google poll found at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWQri4Y0ddVkkoqgRNQTmM4kZvTdd5p9y8EFHz9UVhkXLZOQ/viewform.