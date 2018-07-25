To submit a class reunion, email annette.arnold@nwi.com.
Chesterton High School Class of 1983
The Chesterton High School Class of 1983 will hold its 35-year class reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Chesterton American Legion Post 170, 798 Wabash Ave. We would like to also invite CHS students from 1980-1985. The cost is $30 per person for a buffet meal. A cash bar will be available. You may pay online at the following link: www.payit2.com/event/101699 or you may mail a check to Kim at 302 S. 17th St., Chesterton, IN 46304. Dress is casual and you are invited to dress in '80s style, if you are so inspired. In addition, we would like to include CHS faculty/staff who served in the '80s to attend as our guests. Be sure to check the Facebook page at CHS class of 83 - 35th Reunion?! for information about events on Friday and Sunday.
Horace Mann Class of 1968
Horace Mann Class of 1968 50-year reunion. Aug. 10 and 11. For more information, contact Jo Ann (Orlich) Lotz at 219-696-2538.
Emerson High School Class of 1968
EHS Class of 1968 will hold a meet-and-greet from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Buddy & Pals, 1206 E. Summit St., Crown Point. Cost is $10 per person and cash bar. This is for all EHS grads, teachers, staff and friends. For information contact Mike Festa at festamichael@sbcglobal.net.
Lew Wallace High School Class of 1968
The Class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion in September. We will be meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Buddy & Pals in Crown Point. On Sept. 15 there is a golf outing at 10 a.m. at Youche Country Club in Crown Point. The cost is $60 per person. To RSVP for the golf outing, contact Tom Andreoli at 630-292-3896. Following the golf outing at the clubhouse, there will be a cash bar from 6 to 7 p.m. and dinner at 7. Cost is $68 per person and the check should be payable to: Della Hutton, 107 Calhoun Court, Valparaiso, IN 46383. The deadline is Aug. 1. Contact Nicolette Gordon Lindinger @ nickielindinger @comcast.net or 219-365-8615. Find us on Facebook @ “1968 Lew Wallace Classmates 50th Reunion."
Merrillville Class of 1978
The Merrillville Class of 1978 is hosting its 40-year reunion on Aug. 11 at the Miller Beach Aquatorium. The official time for the event is 2 to 8 pm, but we have building access all day. Come early, take a hike, and enjoy the beach. Very casual attire. Free, attended parking next door to the building. The cost is $60 per person which includes all food and beverage. It will be a picnic style cookout, you can eat whenever you want. Music by Chris & Lou. Tickets can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The event is Merrillville1978reunion (spelled all together, no spaces), location: Gary. There is a small handling fee for this service, or contact: Jane Noel-Kucik @ jkucik7802@comcast.net
River Forest High School Class of 1968
The River Forest High School Class of 1968 will hold a 50-year class reunion Aug. 24 and 25. A tour of the remodeled high school will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 24. Festivities will include tour, pizza party and a Friday night football game. Admission to game will be $1. A dinner/dance will be at the Ambassador Banquet Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave., Hobart on Aug. 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person, cash bar; business casual attire. Call 219-940-1055.
Gavit Class of 1973
Gavit High School Class of 1973 will hold a 45-year reunion Aug. 25 at the St. John Township Community Center, 1515 U.S. 30. The event is from 6 to 11:30 p.m. with an open bar, DJ, dancing, silent auction and raffle. RSVP with payment by July 25; cost is $55 per person. Email Dan Cosgrove at dan975975@yahoo.com or Diana Zaja Gilbert at dgil6351@yahoo.com.
Gavit Class of 1968
Gavit High School Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year class reunion 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Attire is business casual. Cost is $68 per person. On Sept. 7 there will be a "Get Together" at Houlihan's Restaurant, 1550 U.S. 41, Schererville beginning at 7 p.m. On Sept. 8 tour Gavit High School from 10 a.m. to noon. There also will be a golf outing. Email gavitclassof68@gmail.com. You may also join our Facebook Page Gavit High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion.
Bishop Noll Class of 1958
Bishop Noll Class of 1958 will have its 60th class reunion at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Patrician Banquets in Schererville. Reservations and more information to come. Contact Carol Janz Barker at barker63@att.net or 219-365-4579 or JoAnn Hajduko Noce at domanjo@comcast.net or 219-923-3095.
Bishop Noll Class of 1998
The Bishop Noll Class of 1998 will have a 20th reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at Whiting Knights of Columbus, 1120 119th St., Whiting. A family style meal will be served at 7 p.m., with open bar from 6 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets cost $65 per person. RSVP to Scot Kokandy via email at skokandy@gmail.com by Aug. 15.
Thornton Fractional South Class of 1968
The Thornton Fractional South Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year reunion Sept. 14, 15 and 16. On Friday there will be a school tour and a fan bus ride to the South-North game in Calumet City. On Saturday there will be golf at Briar Ridge and the main event will be in the evening at Teibel’s with dinner and dancing. On Sunday enjoy a brunch at Skillets Bistro and then head over to Lan Oak Lanes for bowling. Confirmation form and payment due Aug. 1. Email tfs50threunion@gmail.com or check out the information at www.tfd215.org/south/ and click on the “About Us” tab and then “Alumni."
Griffith High School Class of 1958
Griffith High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 21 and 22. Events include get-together at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Langel's in Highland. Cost is $15 per person. A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Wicker Park Golf Club in Highland, $40 a person. Make check payable to "Griffith Class of 1958 Reunion." Checks can be mailed to Bob & Nancy Hedges 204 N. Elgin St., Griffith, call 219-924-1188 or Dwight Rench, 304 Lakeland, Lowell, 219-696-0470.
Hammond Morton Class of 1968
Hammond Morton High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with a reunion on Sept. 22 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Call 219-670-3627 for ticket information.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958 will have a reunion luncheon from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Call Karen (Rix) Vine at 219-365-1447.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953 will hold its 65-year reunion from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Call Don Hubbard at 510-647-5145 or email wdh1935@gmail.com.
Dyer High School Plus Grand Reunion
The Dyer High School 50 Plus Grand Reunion will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classmates are welcome from the Class of 1940 (or before) through 1967. Anyone who attended Dyer High or Dyer Central High from any one of these years are welcome to attend, whether you graduated or not. If you have not been contacted and would like to attend, call Cheryl Duncanson Photenhauer at 219-440-7730 for more information. The cost of the event is $30 per person and a spouse/guest are welcome.
Bishop Noll Class of 1968
Bishop Noll Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion in September. A casual get-together will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the House of Pizza, and a reunion dinner will follow at Briar Ridge Country Club starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Hotel arrangements will be available at the Hampton Inn in Schererville. For more information, contact Dennis Fech at dgf1950@gmail.com. Members of the Class of '68 are also encouraged to join the group "BNI Class of 1968" on Facebook.
Bishop Noll Class of 1988
Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1988 will hold its 30-year reunion Sept. 15 on an Odyssey Riverfront Cruise in Chicago. The cruise departs the Chicago Riverwalk at noon. Cost is $135 per person. Hotel rooms at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and Palmer House at Hilton have been blocked for out-of-town classmates. For details and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bishop-noll-class-of-1988-30th-class-reunion-tickets-45123640022. Members of the Class of 1988 are encouraged to join the group “Bishop Noll Class of 1988 Photos & Misc” on Facebook. Email questions to bniclassof88reunion@gmail.com or call 219-301-2830.
Bloom Township Class of 1968
Bloom Township High School class of 1968 will hold a reunion Sept. 21-23. On Friday there is a meet and greet pizza party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Aurlieo's Pizza, 18162 Harwood Ave., Homewood; $20 per person and cash bar. On Saturday there is a guided tour of the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reunion dinner dance is from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Georgio's Banquets, 8800 W. 159th St. Orland Park; $75 per person. On Sunday a farewell brunch will be held at Black Sheep Pub., 8888 W. 159t St., Orland Park; pay own meal. Email dburghardt@gmail.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 19 and 20. Meet and greet is at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ameristar Casino Stadium Club, 777 Ameristar Blvd., East Chicago; cost is $55 and includes class T-shirt, complimentary cocktail, appetizers. A dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Teibel's, U.S. 30 and 41, Schererville; cost is $75 per person and class picture is included. Cost to attend both is $120. Send cashier check or money order to Martha Davis Starks, P.O. Box 3175, East Chicago, Ind. 46312. Deadline to pay is Sept. 28. Include T-shirt size.
Thornton Township Class of 1968
The 1968 class of Thornton Township High School from Harvey, Illinois, will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Oct. 27 at the Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. To register visit www.classcreator.com/Harvey-Illinois-Thornton-Township-1968/.
Bishop Noll Class of 1978
The Class of 1978 is in the early stages of planning its 40th reunion. Classmates are asked to fill out information on the Google poll found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWQri4Y0ddVkkoqgRNQTmM4kZvTdd5p9y8EFHz9UVhkXLZOQ/viewform