Emerson High School Class of 1968
EHS Class of 1968 will hold a meet-and-greet from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Buddy & Pals, 1206 E. Summit St., Crown Point. Cost is $10 per person and cash bar. This is for all EHS grads, teachers, staff and friends. For information contact Mike Festa at festamichael@sbcglobal.net.
River Forest High School Class of 1968
The River Forest High School Class of 1968 will hold a 50-year class reunion Aug. 24 and 25. A tour of the remodeled high school will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 24. Festivities will include tour, pizza party and a Friday night football game. Admission to game will be $1. A dinner/dance will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ambassador Banquet Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave., Hobart. Cost is $50 per person, cash bar; business casual attire. Call 219-940-1055.
Thornton Fractional North Class of 1968 reunion
Thornton Fractional North Class of 1968 will hold a reunion Aug. 24-26. At 7 p.m. Friday there is a social get-together at the American Legion in Calumet City. At 6 p.m. there will be dinner and dancing at Lencioni's on Ill. 83 in Lynwood, Illinois. A picnic at Sweet Woods forest preserve will be held at noon Sunday. Classmates can join the group "TFN Class of 1968" on Facebook for additional and updated information.
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1963
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1963 will hold its reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Marian Catholic, preceded by a Mass in the school chapel. Admission is $35 and includes a dinner buffet, beer, pop, wine, and spirits. For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or (708) 996-4622.
Chesterton High School Class of 1988
The Chesterton High School Class of 1988 will hold its 30-year reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hawthorne Park Community Building. The cost is $25 per person which includes an open beer and wine bar and catering by Villanova Restaurant. Visit www.facebook.com/events/399020437232012/?ti=icl. Payment is needed in advance and can be made through PayPal via the following link: paypal.me/pools/c/83ILEJNNcZ <http://paypal.me/pools/c/83ILEJNNcZ> Or by mail to Rachael Manney (219-617-4599) Respond by Aug. 15.
Gavit Class of 1968
Gavit High School Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year class reunion 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Attire is business casual. Cost is $68 per person. On Sept. 7 there will be a "Get Together" at Houlihan's Restaurant, 1550 U.S. 41, Schererville beginning at 7 p.m. On Sept. 8 tour Gavit High School from 10 a.m. to noon. There also will be a golf outing. Email gavitclassof68@gmail.com. You may also join our Facebook Page Gavit High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion.
Bishop Noll Class of 1958
Bishop Noll Class of 1958 will have its 60th class reunion at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Patrician Banquets in Schererville. Reservations and more information to come. Contact Carol Janz Barker at barker63@att.net or 219-365-4579 or JoAnn Hajduko Noce at domanjo@comcast.net or 219-923-3095.
Bishop Noll Class of 1998
The Bishop Noll Class of 1998 will have a 20th reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 15 at Whiting Knights of Columbus, 1120 119th St., Whiting. A family style meal will be served at 7 p.m., with open bar from 6 to 7 p.m. and 8 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets cost $65 per person. RSVP to Scot Kokandy via email at skokandy@gmail.com by Aug. 15.
Hobart High Classes of 1952 and 1953
Hobart high School Classes of 1952 and 1953 will hold their 65- and 66-year class reunions Sept. 14-16. There will be a pizza party from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Krull Center, 206 Main St. The reunion on Saturday will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Ambassador Banquet Hall. Cost is $30 per person. Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. On Sunday there will be a breakfast at 9 a.m. at Paragon Restaurant in Hobart. For information, email Martha at nurse.1@netzero.com or Marlene at 2121mvk@gmail.com.
Bishop Noll Class of 1988
Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1988 will hold its 30-year reunion Sept. 15 on an Odyssey Riverfront Cruise in Chicago. The cruise departs the Chicago Riverwalk at noon. Cost is $135 per person. Hotel rooms at the Sheraton Grand Chicago and Palmer House at Hilton have been blocked for out-of-town classmates. For details and to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bishop-noll-class-of-1988-30th-class-reunion-tickets-45123640022. Members of the Class of 1988 are encouraged to join the group “Bishop Noll Class of 1988 Photos & Misc” on Facebook. Email questions to bniclassof88reunion@gmail.com or call 219-301-2830.
Bloom Township Class of 1968
Bloom Township High School Class of 1968 will hold a reunion Sept. 21-23. On Friday there is a meet and greet pizza party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Aurlieo's Pizza, 18162 Harwood Ave., Homewood; $20 per person and cash bar. On Saturday there is a guided tour of the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reunion dinner dance is from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Georgio's Banquets, 8800 W. 159th St. Orland Park; $75 per person. On Sunday a farewell brunch will be held at Black Sheep Pub., 8888 W. 159t St., Orland Park; pay own meal. Call Pat Fiorenzo Hahto at 815-822-4160 or Bobbi Pich Rick at 708-704-1000 or Rosalie Saviano 708-297-6851.
Munster High Class of 1988
Munster High School 30-year reunion will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at RBar in Highland. Buffet dinner begins at 7 and DJ at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. Other events include homecoming football game Sept. 21; tickets are $6. After-game cocktails around 9:30 p.m. at True BBQ. Munster High School tour begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/munster-high-school-class-of-88-and-89-reunion-celebration-tickets-45408141975?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing
Griffith High School Class of 1958
Griffith High School Class of 1958 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 21 and 22. Events include get-together at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Langel's in Highland. Cost is $15 per person. A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Wicker Park Golf Club in Highland, $40 a person. Make check payable to "Griffith Class of 1958 Reunion." Checks can be mailed to Bob & Nancy Hedges, 204 N. Elgin St., Griffith, call 219-924-1188 or Dwight Rench, 304 Lakeland, Lowell, 219-696-0470.
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1968
The 50-year Class of 1968 reunion will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Marian Catholic ($25, includes pizza, pop, beer, and wine), preceded by a Mass, and Sept. 22 at Olympia Fields Country Club ($35, includes dinner stations and a cash bar). For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or (708) 996-4622.
Hammond Morton Class of 1968
Hammond Morton High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with a reunion on Sept. 22 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Call 219-670-3627 for ticket information.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958 will have a reunion luncheon from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Call Karen (Rix) Vine at 219-365-1447.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953
George Rogers Clark Class of 1953 will hold its 65-year reunion from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Call Don Hubbard at 510-647-5145 or email wdh1935@gmail.com.
Hammond High Class of 1968
The Hammond High Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22 at Teibel's in Schererville. Registration and social hours begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $68 per person and includes appetizers, dinner, dessert, music and memory book. There is a cash bar. Deadline for tickets is Sept. 16. To purchase tickets online visit www.ReunionDB.com or pay by check to Kirk Pinkerton, 1429 St. Andrews Drive, Schererville, 46375. There is a Friday night warmup event beginning at 7 p.m. at Bullpen, 1013 W. U.S. 30 Schererville, cash bar.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1958
The E.C. Washington High School Class of 1958 is holding its two-day 60-year reunion celebration on Sept. 22 and 23. Saturday's get-together will be held at a private residence, starting at 5 p.m. and will include food, drink and entertainment. Sunday's event will be held at Teibel's Restaurant, starting at 5:30 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, wine, program, cash bar. Call Anne-Marie (Such) Kuczora at 219-865-3925, or Marina (Kabardis) Klepsch at 219-662-9633, for your information packet and reservations, or for any questions. Reservations are due by Aug. 15. ECW students from other years are welcome. Call for your information packet.
Dyer High School Plus Grand Reunion
The Dyer High School 50 Plus Grand Reunion will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classmates are welcome from the Class of 1940 (or before) through 1967. Anyone who attended Dyer High or Dyer Central High from any one of these years are welcome to attend, whether you graduated or not. If you have not been contacted and would like to attend, call Cheryl Duncanson Photenhauer at 219-440-7730 for more information. The cost of the event is $30 per person and a spouse/guest are welcome.
Bishop Noll Class of 1968
Bishop Noll Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion in September. A casual get-together will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the House of Pizza, and a reunion dinner will follow at Briar Ridge Country Club starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29. Hotel arrangements will be available at the Hampton Inn in Schererville. For more information, contact Dennis Fech at dgf1950@gmail.com. Members of the Class of '68 are also encouraged to join the group "BNI Class of 1968" on Facebook.
Marian Catholic High School Reunion Night 2018
Reunion Night 2018 will be held for the Classes of 1973, 1978, 1983, 1988, and 1998 on Sept. 29. Mass at Marian Catholic will be followed by a 6 p.m. reception at Olympia Fields Country Club. Admission is $40 and includes dinner buffet and cash bar. For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or (708) 996-4622.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968
East Chicago Washington Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 19 and 20. Meet and greet is at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Ameristar Casino Stadium Club, 777 Ameristar Blvd., East Chicago; cost is $55 and includes class T-shirt, complimentary cocktail, appetizers. A dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Teibel's, U.S. 30 and 41, Schererville; cost is $75 per person and class picture is included. Cost to attend both is $120. Send cashier check or money order to Martha Davis Starks, P.O. Box 3175, East Chicago, IN 46312. Deadline to pay is Sept. 28. Include T-shirt size.
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1993
Marian Catholic High School Class of 1993 will hold a reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Copper Still in Homewood, Illinois. For information, call Brendan Diamond, director of Alumni Relations, at bdiamond@marianchs.com or 708-996-4622.
Thornton Township Class of 1968
The 1968 Class of Thornton Township High School from Harvey, Illinois, will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Oct. 27 at the Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. To register visit www.classcreator.com/Harvey-Illinois-Thornton-Township-1968/.
Bishop Noll Class of 1978
The Class of 1978 is in the early stages of planning its 40th reunion. Classmates are asked to fill out information on the Google poll found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWQri4Y0ddVkkoqgRNQTmM4kZvTdd5p9y8EFHz9UVhkXLZOQ/viewform