2019 reunions
Bishop Noll Class of 1969
The Bishop Noll Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion June 29 at Centennial Park in Munster. Plans are still being finalized but the cost is expected to be about $75 per person. Other activities may include a Mass, tour of BNI and golf outing. The committee is looking for interest and suggestions. Email them at 1969bni50yr@gmail.com with your updated contact information.
Bishop Noll Class of 1959
Save the date for a 60th reunion for the Class of 1959. The reunion will take place Oct. 5. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates.
Bowen High School Class of 1969
Chicago’s Bowen High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion at 7 p.m. July 20 at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago. Cost is $95 per person. Payments may be made via Zelle or Quick Pay through one’s local bank at PayforReunion@gmail.com. Or, checks may be mailed to Laura Schwartz; contact Schwartzlaura73@gmail.com for details. Contact Brett Weiss at bowenclass69@gmail.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1969
E.C. Washington Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 13, 14 and 15. Friday night Meet and Greet at R Bar, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. On Saturday, dinner reception at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Cost is $85, guests $65. All classes are welcome to join our celebration. For more information, contact Dorothy Rybicki at flygal33@cox.net.
East Gary Edison Class of 1960
East Gary Edison Class of 1960 will hold its 59-year reunion. The classes of 1961 and 1962 are also invited. The event begins with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Cost is $20 per person. Dinner is at 7 p.m. Please make the check payable to: East Gary Class of 1960 Reunion and mail the check to Jim Spanopoulos, 1582 Spyglass Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304.
Emerson Class of 1969
The Emerson Class of 1969 is celebrating "Reuniting Is Golden." The "Meet & Greet" is hosted by the Emerson Men of 1969 on Aug. 2 at Elmer Miller Park. The reunions banquet dinner is Aug. 3 and the Sunday brunch/lunch is Aug. 4. Both will be held at Duneland Falls & Banquet Center. The cost per person is $100. If you have not received your reunion package, call one of the following Advisory Board members: Wedell Allen-Jones at 219-742-9617, Rodney Pace at 219-629-2684 or Sharon Rockwell-Ton at 219-921-3106.
Gavit High School Classes of 1964 to 1968
Gavit High School classes of '64, '65, '66, '67 and '68 will host an informal gathering of the first five graduating classes from 6 p.m. to midnight June 8 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Cost is $40, due May 15, and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and music. There will be a cash bar. Attendance is limited to 240. Send check payable to Gavit Class of 1967 to: Mary (Dycus) Szyper, 8732 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Include attendee names in memo. Extra funds, if any, will benefit the Gavit High School Natural Leader program. For more information, visit http://gavit67.org.
Hammond Tech Class of 1970
The Hammond Tech Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2020. We are currently searching for classmates who are interested in attending. The date and time has not yet been established. Contact Jerry Chico Suroviak at 219-613-4261 or email suroviakc@yahoo.com or Pam Clarett Kasenga at 219-932-0237 or email our3pups@aol.com to be put on a mailing list for future contact and information.
LaPorte High School Class of 1969
LaPorte High School is celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 6 at the Best Western Hotel in LaPorte. For information, visit www.lphs69.com.
Sts. Peter and Paul High School Class of 1969
Looking for 1969 Sts. Peter and Paul High School, 91st & Exchange Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, classmates. Those interested in attending a 50th year reunion may contact Yvonne Stacy at 219-227-9177 or email yer101@gmail.com. Members of the Class of 1970 are also encouraged to join the group.
Valparaiso High School Class of 1954
Valparaiso High School Class of 1954 will meet on June 28 and June 29. For information or reservations email Margaret Eggleston at larryeggleston@yahoo.com.