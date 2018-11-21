To submit a class reunion, email annette.arnold@nwi.com
2019 reunions
Sts. Peter and Paul High School Class of 1969
Looking for 1969 Sts. Peter and Paul High School, 91st & Exchange Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, classmates. Those interested in attending a 50th year reunion may contact Yvonne Stacy at 219-227-9177 or email yer101@gmail.com. Members of the Class of 1970 are also encouraged to join the group.
Gavit High School Classes of 1964 to 1968
Gavit High School classes of '64, '65, '66, '67 and '68 will host an informal gathering of the first five graduating classes from 6 p.m. to midnight June 8 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Cost is $40, due May 15, and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and music. There will be a cash bar. Attendance is limited to 240. Send check payable to Gavit Class of 1967 to: Mary (Dycus) Szyper, 8732 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Include attendee names in memo. Extra funds, if any, will benefit the Gavit High School Natural Leader program. For more information, visit http://gavit67.org.
Bishop Noll Class of 1969
The Bishop Noll Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion June 29 at Centennial Park in Munster. Plans are still being finalized but the cost is expected to be about $75 per person. Other activities may include a Mass, tour of BNI and golf outing. The committee is looking for interest and suggestions. Email them at 1969bni50yr@gmail.com with your updated contact information.
Bishop Noll Class of 1959
Save the date for a 60th reunion for the Class of 1959. The reunion will take place Oct. 5, 2019. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1969
E.C. Washington Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 13, 14 and 15, 2019. Friday night Meet and Greet at R Bar, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. On Saturday, dinner reception at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Cost is $85 and guests $65. All classes are welcome to join our celebration. For more information, contact Dorothy Rybicki at flygal33@cox.net.