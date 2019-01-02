To submit a class reunion, email annette.arnold@nwi.com.
2019 reunions
Bishop Noll Class of 1969
The Bishop Noll Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion June 29 at Centennial Park in Munster. Plans are still being finalized but the cost is expected to be about $75 per person. Other activities may include a Mass, tour of BNI and golf outing. The committee is looking for interest and suggestions. Email them at 1969bni50yr@gmail.com with your updated contact information.
Bishop Noll Class of 1959
Save the date for a 60th reunion for the Class of 1959. The reunion will take place Oct. 5, 2019. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates.
Bowen High School Class of 1969
Chicago’s Bowen High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion at 7 p.m. July 20 at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago. Cost is $95 per person. Payments may be made via Zelle or Quick Pay through one’s local bank at PayforReunion@gmail.com. Or, checks may be mailed to Laura Schwartz; contact Schwartzlaura73@gmail.com for details. Contact Brett Weiss at bowenclass69@gmail.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1969
EC Washington class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 13, 14 and 15. Friday night Meet and Greet at R Bar, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. On Saturday, dinner reception at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Dr., Schererville. Cost is $85, guests $65. All classes are welcome to join our celebration. For more information, contact Dorothy Rybicki at flygal33@cox.net.
Gavit High School Classes of 1964 to 1968
Gavit High School classes of '64, '65, '66, '67 and '68 will host an informal gathering of the first five graduating classes from 6 p.m. to midnight June 8 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Cost is $40, due May 15, and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and music. There will be a cash bar. Attendance is limited to 240. Send check payable to Gavit Class of 1967 to: Mary (Dycus) Szyper, 8732 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Include attendee names in memo. Extra funds, if any, will benefit the Gavit High School Natural Leader program. For more information, visit http://gavit67.org
Sts. Peter and Paul High School Class of 1969
Looking for 1969 Sts. Peter and Paul High School, 91st & Exchange Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, classmates. Those interested in attending a 50th year reunion may contact Yvonne Stacy at 219-227-9177 or email yer101@gmail.com. Members of the Class of 1970 are also encouraged to join the group.