2019 reunions
Bishop Noll Class of 1984
The Bishop Noll Class of 1984 is in the early stages of planning a 35-year reunion for fall 2019. Stay tuned for details.
Bishop Noll Class of 1974
The Bishop Noll Class of 1974 will have its reunion the weekend of Sept. 27. Start out with a casual get together Sept. 27 at White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. The class reunion is Sept. 28 at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville. A picnic will take place Sept. 29 at Lemon Lake in Crown Point. The class has a Facebook page. Search for "bni 1974" and "Bishop Noll Class of 1974". Call Mary Elizabeth Barbar at 219-263-9034, Jesse Gomez at 219-545-9611 or email Maria Trevino Callas at mcallas2@comcast.net. Email moneill@bishopnoll.org.
Bishop Noll Class of 1969
The Bishop Noll Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion in June. The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m. June 28 at Cavalier Inn in Hammond. The meal includes a fried lake perch buffet with cash bar and will cost $20 per person. A tour of Bishop Noll will take place at 3 p.m. June 29 with Mass celebrated in the BNI chapel at 4 p.m. After, an evening of dinner and a DJ will take place at 6 p.m. at Centennial Park in Munster. Cost is $75 per person. Each location has limited seating. Classmates will receive invitations the first week of May. Special hotel rates are available at the Hampton Inn and Suites and Springhill Suites in Munster. Email 1969bni50yr@gmail.com for more information and to update contact information.
Bishop Noll Class of 1959
Save the date for a 60th reunion for the Class of 1959. The reunion will take place Oct. 5. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates.
Bowen High School Class of 1969
Chicago’s Bowen High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion at 7 p.m. July 20 at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago. Cost is $95 per person. Payments may be made via Zelle or Quick Pay through one’s local bank at PayforReunion@gmail.com. Or, checks may be mailed to Laura Schwartz; contact Schwartzlaura73@gmail.com for details. Contact Brett Weiss at bowenclass69@gmail.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1984
East Chicago Washington Class of 1984 will hold its reunion Aug. 2-4 in Las Vegas. For information, call Norm Puente at219-808-6390 or Nfpuente1@gmail.com; Sal de la Torre at 916-626-7578 or saldelato@gmail.com; Suzana Bursich, 219-218-7637 or sbursich@ecpl.org.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1969
E.C. Washington Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 13, 14 and 15. Friday night Meet and Greet at R Bar, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. On Saturday, dinner reception at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Cost is $85, guests $65. All classes are welcome to join our celebration. For more information, contact Dorothy Rybicki at flygal33@cox.net.
East Gary Edison Class of 1960
East Gary Edison Class of 1960 will hold its 59-year reunion. The classes of 1961 and 1962 are also invited. The event begins with a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Old Town Banquet Center, 711 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Cost is $20 per person. Dinner is at 7 p.m. Please make the check payable to: East Gary Class of 1960 Reunion and mail the check to Jim Spanopoulos, 1582 Spyglass Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304.
Emerson Class of 1969
The Emerson Class of 1969 is celebrating "Reuniting Is Golden." The "Meet & Greet" is hosted by the Emerson Men of 1969 on Aug. 2 at Elmer Miller Park. The reunions banquet dinner is Aug. 3 and the Sunday brunch/lunch is Aug. 4. Both will be held at Duneland Falls & Banquet Center. The cost per person is $100. If you have not received your reunion package, call one of the following Advisory Board members: Wedell Allen-Jones at 219-742-9617, Rodney Pace at 219-629-2684 or Sharon Rockwell-Ton at 219-921-3106.
Gary Roosevelt Class of 1959
The Gary Roosevelt Class of 1959 will celebrate its 60-year reunion Aug. 30-31 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Merrillville. Activities will include a Meet and Greet on Friday followed by a Memorial Service and Gala Banquet and Celebration on Saturday. Reservations for entire event plus souvenirs is $100 per person by June 30. Special hotel room rates will be available. Call classmates Muriel Rondo Hanks at 219-977-0570 or Diana Ward Rice at 219-795-9081.
Gavit High School Classes of 1964 to 1968
Gavit High School classes of '64, '65, '66, '67 and '68 will host an informal gathering of the first five graduating classes from 6 p.m. to midnight June 8 at Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville. Cost is $40, due May 15, and includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert and music. There will be a cash bar. Attendance is limited to 240. Send check payable to Gavit Class of 1967 to: Mary (Dycus) Szyper, 8732 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Include attendee names in memo. Extra funds, if any, will benefit the Gavit High School Natural Leader program. For more information, visit http://gavit67.org.
George Washington High School Class of 1974
George Washington High School will hold its 45-year class reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 19 at The Lost Marsh in Hammond. Cost is $65 per person. Call Cathy Dusek Pilarczyk at 773-895-1980.
George Washington High School Class of 1969
George Washington High School, Chicago Illinois Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Sept. 14 at St. Michael’s Church Hall, Schererville. Event begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $50 per person and includes appetizers, dinner, drinks and DJ. If you have not received a "save the date" flyer, email Debbie Tarjan at debt522@hotmail.com.
Hammond Tech Class of 1970
The Hammond Tech Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2020. We are searching for classmates who are interested in attending. The date and time has not yet been established. Contact Jerry Chico Suroviak at 219-613-4261 or email suroviakc@yahoo.com or Pam Clarett Kasenga at 219-932-0237 or email our3pups@aol.com to be put on a mailing list for future contact and information.
Hammond Tech Class of 1974
The Hammond Tech class of 1974 will hold its reunion July 12 and 13 at the Griffith Knights of Columbus, 1400 S. Broad St. Hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. July 12 and 6 to 11:30 p.m. July 13. The cost for the two-day event is $50 a person. Make checks payable to: Hammond Tech Class of 1974, P.O. Box 75 Schererville, IN 46375-9998. Call Mike Havens at 219-743-3455 or email mikehavens0@gmail.com.
LaPorte High School Class of 1969
LaPorte High School class of 1969 is celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 6 at the Best Western Hotel in LaPorte. For information, visit www.lphs69.com.
Lew Wallace Class of 1964
The Lew Wallace class of 1964 55th reunion will be held Sept. 27 and 28. The Sept. 27 event begins at 6 p.m. at Buddy and Pal’s Place, 1206 E. Summit St. Crown Point. A buffet dinner with cash bar will be held at the Seasons Lakehouse Restaurant in the Lakes of the Four Seasons at 1048 Lakeshore Drive on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Make checks payable to Lew Wallace Class of 1964. The cost is $35 per person. Please include the name(s) of those attending and send to H. Sandy Siegle Shupe at 1730 Windfield Drive, Munster, IN 46321. Payment deadline is Sept. 10. For details email sandybasala@netnitco.net.
New Prairie High School Class of 1969
New Prairie High School class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 22 at the Blue Chip Hotel & Spa in Michigan City. Contact Mike Wallace at Wallacemesa@cox.net or Doug Clark at Clard512@gmail.com to update your current contact information. Visit the NPHS Class of ’69 – 50 year reunion group on Facebook
River Forest Class of 1974
The River Forest High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45-year reunion on Sept. 7 at Gino's Ambassador Banquet Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave., Hobart. Plans are still being finalized. We are still looking for addresses of several classmates. If you have not received your "Save the Date" postcard, contact Janice Hickman Seabolt at mslion3@gmail.com. A Facebook page has also been set up called "River Forest 1974 (Hobart) 45th Reunion."
Sts. Peter and Paul High School Class of 1969
Looking for 1969 Sts. Peter and Paul High School, 91st & Exchange Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, classmates. Those interested in attending a 50-year reunion may contact Yvonne Stacy at 219-227-9177 or email yer101@gmail.com. Members of the Class of 1970 are also encouraged to join the group.
Valparaiso High School Class of 1954
Valparaiso High School Class of 1954 will meet on June 28 and June 29. For information or reservations email Margaret Eggleston at larryeggleston@yahoo.com.
Valparaiso High School Class of 1974
The Valparaiso High School Class of 1974 will hold a 45-year reunion. There will be a Casual Meet & Greet Cash Bar at 7 p.m. July 26 at Sementos Napoli Cafe, 1200 West St., Valparaiso. The main event is July 27 at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road. Evening begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., then class picture, dinner and music with late night hors d'oeuvres. Cost for Saturday's dinner is $40 per person. RSVP postmarked by July 6. Please complete letter and return to Sue Hauber Hills 3606 Evergreen Dr. Valparaiso, IN. Make Checks Payable to 1974 Class Reunion.