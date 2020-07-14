Rewards for job well done
The mayor of Whiting is closing Whihala Beach for the foreseeable future since the unusually large crowds at the beach are not following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Another Crown Point eatery has announced a closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A prominent Crown Point businessman, community leader and philanthropist, died Saturday.
Though the 9-year-old German Shepherd is sporting a plastic cone instead of a police dog vest, he appears to be in good spirits, his handler said.
An officer was driving a marked squad car to an active domestic disturbance with activated lights and sirens when the crash happened, the police report said.
The city is offering up to $6,340 in financial assistance to put Hammond residents through EMT/paramedic school, qualifying them to become a firefighter.
Town officials are looking to have concrete work at the Randolph Street Park pavilion redone after puddles continue to form around the structure.
Reginald J. Carter is accused of killing his girlfriend and two other people and setting fire to the house they shared.
A judge promised no further delays in the case of a St. John police commander accused of sexual battery and ghost employment — after the one she granted Wednesday.