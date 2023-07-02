Riding with the Hoosier Helpers After assisting a motorist, Hoosier Helpers highway-incident technician Jeremy Ahrens types in information from the incident.

LAKE COUNTY — The red Ford SUV sits on the right shoulder of Interstate 65 heading south near the Winfield and Crown Point exit.

Jeremy Ahrens, highway incident technician with Hoosier Helpers, pulls up behind the Ford and shifts into park. He carefully exits his truck, strides over to the passenger side of the Ford and begins to chat with the occupants.

Thirty seconds later, he’s marching toward the back of his truck. He emerges with a bulky red tank and walks back to the Ford, where the driver has popped open the fuel door. He fills the tank with a gallon of gasoline, closes the cap and is back in the front seat of his truck, watching the SUV accelerate back onto the road.

All in less than five minutes.

“You can see how relieved people are when you pull up behind them,” Ahrens says. “You have to be someone’s calm in their worst storm.”

Their “worst storm” could be anything from a flat tire to a serious crash. During his three years in the role, he’s done everything the job requires, from changing a tire to providing emergency fuel for stranded vehicles. He’s had to provide medical assistance to a gunshot victim. Earlier in the week, he helped remove a family of endangered swans that were padding along the interstate.

Hoosier Helpers, employed by the Indiana Department of Transportation, make sure highways remain safe, provide traffic control after a crash and perform any necessary roadside assistance.

Ahrens drives up and down two of NWI’s largest interstates, 80/94 and 65, seeking motorists who may be stranded. He and other techs listen to Indiana State Police’s scanner traffic and attempt to identify where their services might be needed.

“Everybody who works here, we all have a desire to serve the public,” Ahrens says.

The Traffic Management Center is on Melton Road in Gary. A team of engineers monitors 10 screens, flipping back and forth between cameras that are positioned along interstates 80/94 and 65 to search for any crashes or stranded motorists, and the engineers will dispatch the Hoosier Helpers to the location to render the necessary aid. More than 600 cameras are positioned along Indiana’s interstates.

Hoosier Helpers began in 1991 out of the Gary TMC with two volunteers. The program has since expanded, employing more than 10 Hoosier Helpers. A second unit was established in 1997 in Indianapolis and a third in 1999 in Falls City. Hoosier Helpers train for six months before they can officially work, learning about INDOT procedures, radio etiquette and technology.

Ahrens works three 13-hour shifts a week and helps out as needed during the remainder of the week. Two Hoosier Helpers are usually on the road at a time on I-80/94 from the Illinois-Indiana border stretching east to the mile-26 marker and from the top of I-65 south to mile marker 240.

During peak traffic hours, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., three or four are out patrolling.

“For every five minutes of lane blockage, there is 20 minutes of backup,” Ahrens says. “Two lanes add 40 minutes. It’s a constant patrol, it’s constant movement.”

The lanes on 80/94 are even worse, he says, because they are based on the metric system — which makes them 1½ feet narrower than a standard lane.

“We’ll head out to the mess out west,” he says, referring to 80/94. “The Borman is a different beast.”

On this particular June afternoon, incidents are minimal. Ahrens helps a van owner change a tire and checks in on a couple other drivers parked on the shoulder waiting for a tow truck. After each call, he types the vehicle information, direction, the lane of the road or shoulder in which the accident occurred, and other relevant details into his computer.

Then he starts up his truck again to continue his patrol.

