Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County

I go to work and I have fun. I like my job. I get in this car. Yeah, there's bad days, there's rough days; but I enjoy it. I enjoy going out and doing these type of things, so for me, it's just not boring. It helps me keep going, I guess. I come out here knowing- it's not saving the world, but it's saving someone at the end of the day; at least I like to think so.

Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer. Describe it.

A: I don't think I've had one in particular yet. There's been a couple times where I've taken people to jail and I've had them in the back seat of my car laughing their butts off. The lady, when we got to jail, she said, "Officer, that was the most fun I've ever had going to jail in my entire life." And I just thought that was funny and cool at the same time. That's an interesting statement.

I had a girl walk up to me one time, I got her out of a domestic situation. She walked up to me one day and said, "I just want you to know you saved my life by getting me away from him."

Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?