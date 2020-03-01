Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County

The second installment of 'Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Lake County Sheriff's Officer Trevor McKinney.
McKinney, 25, is a patrolman with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and is also a sniper for the Lake County SWAT team.
Q: How old were you when you began police work?
A: 21 years old.
Q: How many years have you worked as a police officer?
A: 2 ½ years.
Q: What departments have you worked in, and what were the years and positions you held?
A: I started as a corrections officer for the Lake County Jail. After corrections, I got hired on as an officer for the county. Since then, an advancement I've made is the SWAT team, I'm a sniper on the SWAT team. I started that last April, just about a year ago.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I grew up and lived in Hobart my entire life. I attended Hobart High School.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: It's probably going to be the typical cop story, watching "Cops" as a kid. I watched it all the time at home. ... I had known some cops at the time who let me go along with them in ride-alongs and that's when I was sold at that point. After my first ride-along, this was what I wanted to do. After that, that's when I started at the jail. The jail was a step-in to try and start police work. ... I would have to guess (I started watching the show, 'Cops') in first grade, when I was 7. It was a show my dad watched all the time.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: A craziest or most exciting thing would be pursuits, chasing people, whether it's a vehicle or on foot. Dealing with kids is probably the most difficult thing to deal with, especially when they're mistreated and just in bad situations. Especially when parents are doing drugs and the kids are helpless, that's probably the most difficult situation.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: I just enjoy this stuff. I enjoy going out. To me, it's something new every day. You come out, you don't know what you're going to get. You're not going to know if you're going to chase somebody. To me, that's fun, so that keeps me going.
I go to work and I have fun. I like my job. I get in this car. Yeah, there's bad days, there's rough days; but I enjoy it. I enjoy going out and doing these type of things, so for me, it's just not boring. It helps me keep going, I guess. I come out here knowing- it's not saving the world, but it's saving someone at the end of the day; at least I like to think so.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer. Describe it.
A: I don't think I've had one in particular yet. There's been a couple times where I've taken people to jail and I've had them in the back seat of my car laughing their butts off. The lady, when we got to jail, she said, "Officer, that was the most fun I've ever had going to jail in my entire life." And I just thought that was funny and cool at the same time. That's an interesting statement.
I had a girl walk up to me one time, I got her out of a domestic situation. She walked up to me one day and said, "I just want you to know you saved my life by getting me away from him."
Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: They have to stop believing all the media situations. A lot of times, cameras are started after an incident has already begun and they only tell part of the story. You can't believe what a video tells, because a lot of time with these videos, especially ones released now, there's usually parts missing.
We're not out here to hurt people or fight people. You read a lot of bad comments that police think they can do whatever they want. But we're just trying to do our jobs and try and get to places as fast we can when we get calls.
My goal is to never shoot anybody. I don't ever want to shoot anybody, that's not my intentions like some people say, that "cops are just out to shoot people." I don't ever want to shoot somebody, that's not my intention. I don't want to be shot, I don't want to shoot you. I just want you to listen what I'm saying.
Q: What are some times you've responded to a call and were able to help someone in a bad situation?
A: There's only so much we can do. For example, last year I had gotten a car. They had what's called a rolling meth lab in a vehicle. Everything was stuffed in a bag underneath (a child's) feet. The entire meth lab, all the chemicals. So there's a lot of nasty chemicals in creating meth; it was all under this kid's feet.
That, to me, pisses you off. It makes you mad because, how can you possibly put your child in that situation — to put a meth lab under his feet? He was three years old. So in that case, I did everything I could to take care of that kid that night. I didn't want to rip him away from mom right then and there, so I let mom stay with him because he was comfortable with mom. So it sucks; you're in a hard place because you're taking a kid away from mom, where he feels comfortable, but he also doesn't know he's in a pretty bad spot.
It turns out the next day the kid tested positive for meth. A 3-year-old kid tested positive for meth. It's disturbing to me. So all we could do at that point was to contact child services and try to bring this kid the best help we can.
Q: What are some ways you deal with things that are disturbing that you encounter in police work?
A: We have people, we have resources at the department if we feel like we need to talk to somebody, we have somebody we can go talk to. Other coworkers who have dealt with it, you can talk to them. I go home, I don't think about it. To me, I put it somewhere and let it go. It upsets me for a while. I go to sleep and after a couple days, it's over. It sucks, like that kid. I still think about that kid. As long as I know I did what I could for that kid, I'm OK. To me, I'm one of those people who can pretty much brush anything off. Luckily, I have that, especially in this job.