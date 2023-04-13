Ride along with officer trained in mental health crisis intervention St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman calls on a family with whom he had previous dealings.

ST. JOHN — As a member of law enforcement, St. John police Officer Dustin Wartman says each officer will inevitably encounter someone who has a substance-use disorder or is experiencing a mental health crisis.

"We're dealing with real people," he said. "And people have problems."

Mental health is seldom talked about in the field of law enforcement, Wartman said, but it's unavoidable. Some law enforcement professionals aren't properly trained to respond to a variety of mental health crisis situations.

The way an officer responds can make or break whether the person experiencing that crisis receives the help they need. Part of Wartman's job is to ensure that the people he serves in his community have access to resources they need to treat mental and emotional challenges.

Implementing crisis intervention programs

At the beginning of his 5 p.m. shifts, Wartman checks his email and Spillman logs to see if there are recent mental health calls he may need to follow up on.

"I follow up with phone calls first, but I try to meet them person-to-person. I try to follow up with whoever I can and, with the type of work we do, see what resources they may or may not need."

Wartman is a Crisis Intervention Team, or CIT, certified officer trained to respond to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. He helps people in crisis seek treatment. The lack of crisis resources nationwide has resulted in law enforcement responding to these calls, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The CIT program includes 40 hours of training with NAMI professionals. The program aims to improve communication among police, mental health providers, medical professionals, and individuals with mental illness and their families. They strive to keep people with mental illness out of jail and in treatment, according to NAMI's website.

Duties vary by situation, from someone in crisis in need of immediate assistance to following up with families. The follow-up can be crucial, Wartman said.

"We don't just take them and drop them off," he said. "We try to follow up and get them the services they need."

After assessing a situation, his job is to determine whether he should take the person to a hospital or mental health facility. Law enforcement professionals have the authority to transport an individual to the appropriate facility for an immediate detention, according to Indiana law. A person cannot be held under immediate detention for more than 24 hours from the time of admission without further action. However, if the attending physician believes the person should be held longer, an application for emergency detention, which lasts 72 hours, can be sought and approved by a judge.

Other times, these situations warrant less involvement from an officer.

"Sometimes, somebody who is in crisis experiences emotions to a point where they cannot function," Wartman said. "In that situation, we try to get them immediate help. But a lot of times, people are upset and they just need someone to talk to."

These conversations might take 10 minutes; others might need an hour or more, he said. Though his background in law enforcement, knowledge of psychology and CIT training help, he sometimes simply offers a listening ear.

Answering the call

Wartman slowed his patrol vehicle as he entered a cookie-cutter neighborhood on the west side of St. John. He placed his vehicle in park, exited the car and strolled up to the front of a buff-colored, two-story home. He rapped on the door and disappeared into the house. He returned to his vehicle 30 minutes later.

Because of the nature of the call, photo and video were not allowed, but Wartman shared what he discussed. A few days before, he was called to the residence for a report of a person who was severely intoxicated and behaving belligerently. By the time he arrived, the individual had grown less combative but was still visibly under the influence.

The person's parents, who had called police and medics, told Wartman that their child dealt with substance-use disorder and has been in and out of different treatments and therapies. After his discussion with the family, Wartman decided that the best course of action would be to take the person to Franciscan Health Dyer for an evaluation by a medical professional and a detoxification.

The individual was released once he was clinically sober, Wartman said. However, within four hours of his release, he was in a fatal accident. Wartman said he went to check in on the family to see how they were coping.

"It was rough. Within the span of two days, somebody I thought I'd be able to help is no longer with us."

The inevitability of negative outcomes in a job like law enforcement cannot be controlled. Although police encounter situations plagued by pain and loss, Wartman said there is always something meaningful about knowing he can bring comfort to the families in their time of need.

Police Chief Steven Flores said he was thrilled to have Wartman join the department in February 2022. To have someone with his training felt like a sigh of relief, Flores said, given the frequency of calls they receive for substance abuse or mental health.

"It seems like police officers more and more are encountering people in mental health crises, having suicidal thoughts or substance-abuse issues," he said. "Very rarely does a shift go by where he's not putting those skills to use."

'In this role, you have to be vulnerable'

Wartman's desire to help individuals in crisis comes from his own experiences. Many of his loved ones have struggled with mental illness, and Wartman has recovered from substance abuse. He and his loved ones have had negative experiences with law enforcement while in crisis, and he believes many other people feel the same.

But this doesn't have to be the standard. On each call, he is prepared to share his experiences, as it is his best tool to build rapport with individuals and their families.

"Right off the bat, some people don't like us because that's the nature of the job," he said. "Sometimes, to do this role, you have to be a little bit vulnerable. You have to let them know, 'Hey, listen, man, I know what you're going through. I understand. I've been through something very similar'."

Wartman said he's put in quite a bit of work and time to learn to handle the nature of mental health and substance-abuse calls.

"I see a therapist. The therapist really helped me work on grounding myself in these types of situations."

Wartman said his ability to empathize and feel for the people he interacts with on the job allow him to continue to serve his community and push for more mental health resources for those in need. It's not always easy, however.

"To say that I completely separate it every day, that'd be a lie," he said. "It's hard not to bring it home and have these feelings, develop these relationships and keep it separate."

The future

The first step? Changing the conversation around mental health and substance abuse between officers, Wartman said.

Asked whether his gender made it harder for him to be honest about his personal struggles, Wartman replied that his status as a law enforcement officer has posed the most challenges. He wants to show his peers that it is OK to seek out help.

"Especially in our profession, getting help for those types of issues is kind of frowned upon," he said. "We're supposed to be the ones people go to for help, rather than the ones who need help."

The ability to be honest and vulnerable about your struggle is important, Wartman said, in order to positively change the conversation surrounding mental health. Law enforcement officers who might be suffering in silence don't have to conquer these challenges alone.

"I'm trying to do what I can to destigmatize it. We all go through it, whether we admit it or not. We deal with traumas all the time."

Wartman has found frustration in the lack of facilities available in the Region that have with inpatient treatment for substance-use disorders and mental illnesses. Some facilities that do have inpatient treatment have limited availability and capacity restrictions, so folks in need aren't able to get help in a timely fashion. Without immediate help, people could be even more at risk. The Region needs more options that serve all populations.

Wartman's dream is for all departments to have officers trained in crisis intervention to fill the needs of each city or town. Wartman is a certified coordinator for CIT programs and is working with NAMI to develop a CIT program for local officers.

"You look at the progression of how law enforcement has been, and it has to evolve," he said. "I don't think we can go on not dealing with mental health, not getting people help."