LAKE STATION — City officials expect the cost of handling recycled goods to increase, but it won’t affect residents’ fees.
Lake Station contracts with Republic Services to dispose of the trash and recyclable items the municipality collects each week.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said that contract expires at the end of the month. The Board of Works is expected to schedule a special meeting in coming days to approve a new one-year agreement with the company, and the city anticipates the disposal cost for recyclables will jump by about $80,000.
There have been misconceptions that will result in the city increasing the refuse rate charged to residents. Anderson said the city’s budget can absorb the additional cost without changing rates.
“The refuse fund is healthy for the most part,” Anderson said.
Lake Station has been told the city will be paying more to dispose of the recyclable materials it collects because of import restrictions involving recyclables that started last year in China. Prior to that, the country had been the largest importer of recycled materials.
Although Lake Station hasn’t yet approved a new one-year agreement with Republic, many residents have heard of the upcoming cost changes.
Anderson said the municipality has received daily calls from residents inquiring what that means for their rates.
Some have indicated they don’t want to lose recycling collection and they would be willing to pay more in refuse rates if necessary, Anderson said. Others have said they would rather lose curbside recycling pickup so they could avoid a rate increase.
As Lake Station prepares for the projected increase in its disposal costs, the city is pursuing methods to operate its refuse department more efficiently.
Anderson said that includes continued work to obtain grants to help fund the cost of refuse trucks fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG).
Compared to diesel vehicles, CNG trucks emit fewer greenhouse gases and produce less noise.
Fuel costs can be less than petroleum products. There also can be reduced maintenance costs because of CNG being cleaner than diesel.