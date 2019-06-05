Is there anything better than fair food? That smorgasbord ranging from snacks to ethnic goodies to high-end treats to sweets, and, of course, corn roasted on the grill.
As it has for almost a half century, the South Lake County Shrine Club will be on hand to cook more than 60 cases of corn during the event.
It all starts with fresh corn from Bill’s Produce in Griffith. The next step, according to Shriner John Cotton, is setting up the 55-gallon drums filled with water.
“We get those boiling, put grills several inches above the water and place the corn in the husks on top,” he says.
After it’s steamed the corn is kept warm in coolers. When orders come in husks are pulled down, making a handle, said Cotton, and the corn is thrown on the grill. Cotton notes that the Shriners cook about 60 cases of corn a day during the Crown Point event. In case you’re wondering, there’s 48 to 50 ears per case, or more or some 6,000 during the event. Accompanying that is about 100 pounds of melted butter. In other words, summer heaven.
For those who want to show off their corn consumption skills, register from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday to enter the Corn-on-the-Cob-Eating Contest which starts at 1 p.m. There are two contestant categories— ages 12 and younger and 13 and older--competing to see who can gobble up an ear of corn the fastest. The prize? Besides the taste of freshly roasted corn slathered with dripping butter, there’s a trophy too.
Sarah Ste. Marie, owner of Ste. Marie Concessions, has been at the Corn Roast for nine years, since she bought the business from her father.
“Through the years he added more food items,” she said of the company that he created in 1989 to see Hawaiian Shave Ice.” Since I took over, I still serve pierogi, fresh Italian and Polish sausages from the Butcher Block in Lowell, loaded baked potatoes, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and fresh squeezed lemonade. Our pierogi is different because our specialty is a Loaded Pierogi, we start with a potato cheddar pierogi that has been boiled then sautéed in a pool of butter, topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives.”
“We’ll have such grilled items as baby back ribs. chicken satay and lemongrass beef,” says Kate Witte of Asparagus restaurant. “Deep fried dishes include Thai chicken rolls, crab and cream cheese crispy asparagus rolls and shrimp rolls. Chef Tammy (Pham) usually adds some fun Asian inspired drinks like matcha green sweet tea.”
Attendees can snack on Carriage Court Pizza cheese, sausage, and pepperoni pizza sold by the slice as well as its Italian beef and pulled pork sandwiches.
Besides poutine, its specialty, Bub’s Spuds is serving up buckets of tater tots, fries and nachos with toppings such as cheese, taco meat, chili, bacon, ranch dressing and sour cream. Other menu favorites available include garlic Parmesan fries, Buffalo tots, and Irish Fries, which are topped with cheese, ranch dressing, bacon and chives. Everything is sold in buckets that are easy to carry with two layers of toppings added to each bucket.
“We’ll also have our mini-doughnut and cotton candy machines, there as well in a tent set up right next to our trailer called Bub’s Sweets, which our son Brandon runs,” says Deb Burgess, who owns Bub's Spuds with her husband, Junior.
For tasty and easy-to-eat desserts on a stick, Jill Sadlak, owner of Jill’s Sweets & Treats, is offering chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate frozen covered cheesecake, frozen chocolate covered bananas, chocolate covered cherries, chocolate covered blueberries, chocolate covered bacon, chocolate covered pretzel rods and caramel apples.
All Soup’d Up is serving ribeye steak sandwiches on croissants, stuffed Polish sausages, burgers, pulled BBQ pork and Waffle Dogs.
Kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheese flavored popcorn as well as cotton candy and slushy drinks are on the menu at Annie’s Kettle Creations.
The Dr. Vegetable trailer is selling its fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, pickles, corn dogs and mozzarella sticks. It has a veggie combo featuring all its veggies as well as a larger, refillable veggie bucket. It also will operate the Elephant Ears by George Trailer, selling elephant ears with cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar; a freshly squeezed lemonade shake up tent; and a German roasted nut stand that sells almonds and pecans.
Among the taste treats featured by Decadent Flavors are made-to-order mini-doughnuts, fresh strawberry doughnut sundaes, turtle doughnut sundaes and salted caramel doughnut sundaes.
“My favorite activity during the Corn Roast is preparing delicious food for all of the new and old customers,” says Ste. Marie. “Everyone is in good spirits and enjoying themselves.”
Getting corny: Fresh corn adds standout flavor to various dishes
Farms, grocery stores and farm stands have bushels of corn available now. According to the Indiana Harvest Calendar for U-Pick Farms, sweet corn is at its prime from mid-July through the end of August.
In addition to eating the delicious vegetable off the cob, home cooks can find many ways to incorporate corn into all sorts of dishes from soups and salads to preserves, casseroles and main entrees.
The experts at farmflavor.com offer a variety of tips for picking and cooking corn.
"When choosing fresh corn from the grocery store, choose corn with bright green husks. Feel the kernels through the husks or tear back the husk to peek at the corn. (Careful, though, as tearing the husk shortens the shelf life of the corn.) Select ears with kernels in tightly packed rows and moist, pale yellow silk peeking out of the ear," states the Farm Flavor website.
For those who want to can or freeze corn, food experts say it's not a difficult thing to do. In Lianna Krisoff's book "Canning for a New Generation," the author writes that canning corn is one of her "simple pleasures."
Krisoff said home cooks who want to freeze corn can blanch the ears of corn and then proceed in taking it off the cob to freeze it. "After removing all the kernels from each cob, hold the cob at a shallow angle to the cutting board and use the blade of the knife to scrape as much of the pulp from the cob as you can without getting any of the tough cob fibers. Pack the corn into small containers, leaving 1-inch headspace (corn expands in the freezer) or into small freezer bags, and freeze for up to 1 year," she says.
Looking for a few good recipes to use the pounds of corn you've picked or gotten from a friendly neighbor? Try the following recipes.
Grilled Corn Salad With Toasted Cumin Dressing
Slow Cooker Ricotta Rosemary Creamed Corn
Corn Gazpacho with Garlic Croutons
Grilled Mexican Street Corn
Tomato Corn Bake with Havarti
2 ears fresh corn (1 1/2 cups kernels)
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin havarti cheese*, grated
1-2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chopped
DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut corn kernels from cob. Place corn and tomatoes in roasting pan, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with garlic. Roast 20 to 25 minutes until beginning to brown, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile in small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Remove corn mixture from oven and pour into a 1-quart casserole dish. Add mayonnaise mixture, havarti and basil. Return to oven to melt cheese, about 5 minutes.
*Butterkäse, fontina or Monterey jack may be substituted.
(From The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob
4 ears of corn
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 pinch of salt
4 tablespoons of grated parmesan
1 teaspoon of paprika
For Crema Sauce:
Mix sour cream, heavy cream and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
For Corn on the Cob:
Select corn with a moist stem, and glossy, pale yellow silk. Pull back the husk so you have a handle for the finished product.
Place ears of corn on the grill with a low-heat.
Give the corn a quarter turn every 4 to 5 minutes. The cooking process should take about 15-20 minutes, depending on your grill temperature.
While corn is grilling, add grated parmesan and paprika to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine.
Take corn off the grill and brush it with crema sauce, then sprinkle on parmesan and paprika mixture.
Recipe serves 4
(Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s menu)
Gouda Shrimp Salad with Acai Dressing
1 1/2 cups whole wheat or farro
3/4 cup acai juice
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 cups kale or micro-greens, coarsely chopped
1 cup red bell peppers, thinly sliced
2 cups corn kernels
6 ounces Wisconsin smoked gouda cheese, diced
3 tablespoons basil, chopped
2 tablespoons chia seeds
DIRECTIONS: Cover farro with water and soak 12 hours or overnight. Drain.
Bring 1 quart water to boil in a medium saucepan. Add farro and bring to boil; reduce heat to medium and cook until tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. Drain and cool.
In glass measuring cup, combine juices and honey. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Pour 1/4 cup of this mixture into gallon zipper bag and add shrimp. Marinate 30 minutes to overnight. Refrigerate remaining dressing mixture until ready to use.
In medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp and marinade from bag and sauté 2-3 minutes, turning as needed. Add greens, peppers and corn; sauté, stirring frequently until shrimp is full cooked.
Combine farro with shrimp mixture and cool. When ready to serve, add reserved dressing, gouda cheese and basil. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle with chia seeds.
You may substitute spelt berries if you cannot find whole wheat or farro. You may substitute pomegranate, cherry or your favorite juice for the acai juice.
(From The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Cheesy Corn and Fontina-Stuffed Bread Bites
12 small Kaiser or other dinner rolls
2 cups (8 ounces) Wisconsin fontina cheese, shredded
1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels
1 shallot, minced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, minced
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 350 degrees.
With small knife, cut out 1 1/2-inch-wide circle in top of each roll and pick out bread to create small well, leaving at least 1/2 inch of bread at bottom. Set aside.
In medium bowl, combine shredded fontina, corn kernels, shallot, cilantro, jalapeño pepper and mayonnaise.
Mix well to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon about 1/4 cup mixture into each roll so mixture fills well and is mounded over top. Bake 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Alternatively, you may prepare on the grill. Heat grill to medium-low indirect heat. Place large piece of foil over grill grates. Place rolls on foil and cover grill for 5 minutes or until cheese has melted and rolls are slightly toasted. Remove and serve immediately.
(From Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Mexican Grilled Corn
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sour cream or Mexican crema
1/4 cup cotija cheese, divided
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1 teaspoon ancho or chipotle chili powder
8 ears shucked corn
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
1 lime, halved
Smoked paprika (optional) and additional lime wedges to garnish
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the grill to medium high.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise; sour cream; 3 tablespoons of the cheese; garlic and chili powder. Transfer the mixture to a plate, and spread it out a bit.
Brush the corn with the melted butter. Grill the corn for 8 minutes, until it is nicely browned in spots. Roll the corn in the mayo mixture, and place on a serving platter. Squeeze the lime over the corn, sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cheese, then sprinkle with smoked paprika if desired. Add the lime wedges, and serve immediately. Makes 4 to 8 servings
(From The Associated Press)