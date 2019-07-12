Griffith is toasting a renaissance of its compact downtown business district —with craft bee…

It's appropriate that Central Park is called “the heart of Griffith,” considering it's home …

Though Griffith is still known as the Town by the Tracks, it’s the foot traffic that has eve…

More to do

Rock 'N' Rail is just one of the events that bring 'em into Griffith. Among others are:

The Griffith Central Market

Th market operates from 4-10 p.m. Fridays through September at Central Park, 600 N. Broad St.

The weekly event offers live music, a family-friendly beer garden and an enclosed pavilion. Hand crafted wares, artisan foods, food trucks and kid's activities are featured at the market.

Opening musical acts perform from 5-6:30 p.m. each week. The main act performs from 7-10 p.m.

Lineup includes:

July 12: TBA; Nicole Jamrose

July 19: No market

July 26: Nicholas Kazonis; High Noon

Aug. 2: Gerry Hundt; The Corey Dennison Band

Aug. 9: Zach Young; TBA

Aug. 16: TBA; 3AM-Chicago

Aug. 23: TBA; Latin Satin Soul

Sept. 6: Hot Sauce; The Rak Brothers

Sept. 13: TBA; The Unstoppables

Griffith Oktoberfest

From 4-6 p.m. Oct. 4 to 6 at Central Park, 600 N. Broad St.

The annual festival fills Central Park, 600 N. Broad St., with German food, a pumpkin patch, live German music, a kid's entertainment area and a variety of German beers and wines. 4-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 1-11 p.m. Oct. 5, 1-9 p.m. Oct. 6.

For more information, visit www.griffith.in.gov/specialevents or call 219-924-7500.