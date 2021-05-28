Rolled-over semi carrying 40K pounds of peanuts shuts down I-65 ramp

LAKE COUNTY — A ramp from Interstate 65 to Interstate 80/94 was blocked overnight Thursday after a semitrailer that was carrying about 40,000 pounds of peanuts rolled over, spilling some of its load, state police said.

Cleanup efforts took most of the night and lasted for several hours, according to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post.

Troopers responded about 11:15 p.m. to the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-80/94, where the semi had rolled onto its side.

Crews worked to clear the roadway until about 5 a.m., when the ramp was reopened.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash, police said.

Waffco Heavy Duty Towing and Recovery, a local towing service, aided first responders at the scene.

