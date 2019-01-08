DYER — Spots are still available for the annual “Rolling for a Reason” fundraiser for Catherine McAuley Clinic on Jan. 19 at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer.
Individual bowling sponsorships are $45 and teams of five are $225. Registration is available until Friday, unless our limited amount of lanes sells out prior to that date.
Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with bowling starting at 6 p.m. Bowlers receive three games, shoe rental, pizza and soft drinks. Prizes will be awarded for the top female and male bowlers, the top team and the lowest score.
Register online at www.givetofranciscan.org and click on “Register for an Event” or call Susan Colby at 219-661-3401.
Catherine McAuley Clinic is a volunteer-based medical clinic serving uninsured residents of northern Lake County. The mission of the clinic, at 5530 Hohman Ave. in Hammond, is to provide medical and referral services at a nominal cost to the medically underserved. For clinic hours, call 219-933-2018.