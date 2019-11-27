Round Up campaign helps cover St. Jude House food budget

CROWN POINT — The real magic of this time of year is found in the promise of hope and joy during the holiday season - a promise unfulfilled for those who have fled a violent home life with little more than the clothes on their back, only to end up at St Jude House, a family violence prevention center and shelter.
Strack & Van Til is one local business that helps ensure the children, and their parent living at the shelter, will have three nutritious meals each day.
According to President and CEO Jeff Strack, giving back to the communities is simply a part of the culture of Strack & Van Til.
“The entire management team and I believe strongly in supporting the communities that we live in and work in,” he said. “It’s a tradition of philanthropy that began more than 80 years ago and continues every time one of our amazing cashiers asks a generous customer to Round Up for a local nonprofit such as St Jude House.”
The campaign for St Jude House ran the last week of October as Strack & Van Til customers in Lake, Porter and Jasper counties chose to “round up” their bill to the next dollar when checking out at their local store.
Friendly cashiers and generous customers rounded up to raise $26,214.91 during seven-day campaign
“Strack & Van Til is a St Jude House Community Partner, however being included as a Round Up participating organization truly is a game changer for the 500 clients and children served annually at St. Jude House,” explained St. Jude House Director, Ryan Elinkowski. “The cashiers and customers have truly delivered a miracle for the families who stay at our shelter in that they have secured food on the table at the shelter, as well as food in a child’s lunch box as they head off to school each day.”
Elinkowskil said the gift plays an important role in St. Jude House’s ability to empower clients and their children with tools and resources to break the cycle of violence in their lives and points out that sadly, more children than adults are served annually.
“Because we are a local organization, serving local adults and children from almost every city or town in Northwest Indiana, our mission and the vast epidemic of violence really resonates with the cashiers and customers. It is likely they know someone who has endured or is attempting to escape violence in their home.”
Every minute, 20 people are abused by an intimate partner. Some 20,000 domestic violence calls are received nationally on a daily basis. An average of 1,600 calls will have been made to the St. Jude House 24-Hour Crisis Line this year. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience abuse at the hands of an intimate partner.
While it is true domestic violence knows no gender or socio-economic status, the majority of St. Jude clients are economically disadvantaged women and their children. In fact, 1 in 5 children witnessed violence in their homes.
St. Jude House has served more than 13,000 clients and children since it opened and provides more than 11,000 nights of shelter annually to those fleeing from domestic violence. St. Jude House empowers these victims through the provision of compassionate and comprehensive programs and services to break the cycle of violence in their lives and help them on their journey to self-sufficiency. The safety and security of clients during their stay is of the utmost importance to their continued progress and protection from their abusers.