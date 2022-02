Routine tests reveal serious condition after man crashes car in chase, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Routine tests revealed a potentially life-threatening condition after a man crashed his car in a chase on Interstate 65, Indiana State Police said.

The driver faces pending charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and reckless driving, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield. The man's name has not yet been released until formal charges are filed.

At 1:42 p.m. Tuesday members of the ISP All Crimes Policing Team saw a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima commit traffic violations and attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said.

The driver refused to stop and led chase north from the I-65 Lowell exit. Police used tire deflation devices, but the driver was able to avoid them.

As a trooper put tire deflation devices at the 255.5 mile marker in the path of the vehicle, the suspect swerved to avoid driving over them. In doing so, he flipped his vehicle, and it came to rest on its roof.

The driver was arrested without further incident.

The man was then taken to St. Mary's Medical Center to be checked out before he was booked into Lake County Jail.

Fifield said routine tests were performed after the driver complained of pain in his buttocks. The results revealed the man was suffering from a serious preexisting condition that is potentially life-threatening, he said.

The man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital for medical care, and his current condition is unknown.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, Merrillville Police Department, Hobart Police Department, Crown Point Police Department, Hoosier Helpers and WAFFCO Towing assisted Indiana troopers in the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.