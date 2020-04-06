You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
RV fire victim was self-isolating from family amid COVID-19 concerns, cops say
breaking topical top story urgent

RV fire victim was self-isolating from family amid COVID-19 concerns, cops say

Fire under investigation in Merrillville

Fire investigators examined the scene of a fire in the 5400 block of Georgia Street late Saturday night.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A man who died in an RV fire parked outside his home Saturday night was self-isolating from his family after recently traveling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local authorities confirmed. 

It's unknown if the victim — Jason Morris, 37, of Merrillville — was exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease, COVID-19, or if he was self-quarantining in the RV out of an abundance of caution, Merrillville Police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said. 

"What was reported to us is that he was keeping himself separate from family members because of recent travel," Rice said. 

The police department is working with the Merrillville Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal on the investigation. 

Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said no foul play is suspected. He said while the fire remains under investigation, the preliminary cause appears to be a "failure of equipment." 

The fire gutted the RV and damaged the home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street on Saturday night. Morris was found dead inside the RV parked in the driveway after fighters doused the flames, according to fire officials and the Lake County coroner's office.

Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and found the RV engulfed.

Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said the fire also spread to the home's eaves. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes, Yerga said. 

Morris' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.

Crown Point, Gary and Lake Ridge firefighters assisted at the scene.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts