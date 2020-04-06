RV fire victim was self-isolating from family amid COVID-19 concerns, cops say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — A man who died in an RV fire parked outside his home Saturday night was self-isolating from his family after recently traveling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local authorities confirmed.

It's unknown if the victim — Jason Morris, 37, of Merrillville — was exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease, COVID-19, or if he was self-quarantining in the RV out of an abundance of caution, Merrillville Police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

"What was reported to us is that he was keeping himself separate from family members because of recent travel," Rice said.

The police department is working with the Merrillville Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal on the investigation.

Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said no foul play is suspected. He said while the fire remains under investigation, the preliminary cause appears to be a "failure of equipment."

The fire gutted the RV and damaged the home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street on Saturday night. Morris was found dead inside the RV parked in the driveway after fighters doused the flames, according to fire officials and the Lake County coroner's office.

Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. and found the RV engulfed.