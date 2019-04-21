CROWN POINT — Community members will have a chance to celebrate kids, prevent injuries and save lives as they get a glimpse of the new, expanded Southlake YMCA during the Safe Kids Day event from 9 a.m. to noon on April 27 in the new gymnasium of the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA at 1450 S. Court St. It will feature games, activities, giveaways, refreshments and children’s services, including child ID cards issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, dental care, along with information about Crown Point Public library programs and summer camp programs sponsored by the YMCA.
“This is a fun and engaging event for families to learn about keeping those they love safe and a great example of agencies working together to improve the overall health of the community,” said Jennifer Homan, trauma coordinator at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Safety demonstrations will include bicycle and helmet safety, child passenger safety, fire safety, home safety, medication safety, pedestrian safety, pet safety and water safety. Franciscan Physician Network pediatrician Samuel S. Khairkar, MD, will be on hand to answer health care questions.
Entertainment will include Rockin’ With Leonardo, an interactive concert of music and movement, and BeeGiggles providing face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting and magic.
Registration is required for free event. Register online at FranciscanHealth.org/SafeKidsDayNWI or call 800-931-3322.