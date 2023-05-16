NISEA Anthony Flynn, far right, and a group of local firefighters present information on home safety at Safe Kids Day April 22 at Southlake YMCA in …

VALPARAISO — A group of public safety educators from northern Indiana have made it their mission to prioritize risk reduction in their communities through a comprehensive approach focused on prevention rather than reaction.

The Northern Indiana Safety Educators Association, known as NISEA, identifies local public safety risks and offers resources to mitigate harm in individual communities. The group's inaugural Midwest Risk Reduction Conference debuts next week at Valparaiso University, drawing professionals from all areas of public safety for sessions on fire prevention, curbing substance abuse, social work within law enforcement and more.

Lake County, the second-largest county in Indiana, leads the state in fire related deaths, according to data from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Lake County had 36 fire related deaths between 2019 and 2022. Marion County, which contains the largest population in the state, recorded 28 deaths during this period. Allen County, the third-largest, recorded 28.

Anthony Flynn, a firefighter with Crown Point Fire Rescue and chairman of the NISEA board, said the group's vision is to give the community tools and resources to prevent fires and other major incidents themselves. This is not just for the good of those who live in the community, but for the first responders who put themselves in harm's way. Flynn said this includes installing smoke detectors in homes, mental health prevention programs, texting and driving prevention campaigns, hoarding task forces and more.

"All in all, it makes the community safer and prevents firefighters from having to go on a call," Flynn said. "It's taking a holistic, proactive approach as opposed to a reactive approach."

The process of Community Risk Reduction (CRR) was created by the National Fire Protection Association as part of their codes and standards to minimize harm. Flynn said CRR is a way of rethinking what they do.

"Historically, fire departments sits at the recliners at station and wait for calls to happen. When a call comes in, they get out the door," Flynn said. "CRR gets ahead of that call. We're not going to wait for the call to happen, we're going to try to prevent it from happening."

NISEA was officially established in September 2021. It began as a partnership between Flynn and another firefighter from Valparaiso Fire, and has since expanded to include 35 members from 22 fire departments from Lake to Elkhart counties.

As for the future, Flynn said the group's goal is to see a reduction in fire and trauma related deaths.

"When you look at how at risk our communities are, we have a lot of blue collar, working class individuals and an elderly population," Flynn said. "Some are living near or below the poverty line. There are many who are at risk."

Flynn said NISEA will continue to push programs related to risk reduction and reach out to public safety professionals to educate them on what more they can do for their communities. Any professionals who are interested in attending the conference can find more information on NISEA's Facebook page.