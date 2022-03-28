Safety improvements, interruptions coming to 2 Region intersections

Traffic flow will be interrupted starting early next week to allow for the installation of safety devices at two busy intersections in the Region, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Installation will begin April 4 of Intersection Conflict Warning Systems at U.S. 231 and County Line Road, and at Ind. 8 and Baums Bridge Road, according to INDOT.

"The installation process will require intermittent lane closures at these intersections, as well as work alongside the roadway when all lanes are open," the state said. "Motorists should exercise caution and watch for workers in these areas."

Installation is expected to continue through the middle of May.

Each of the warning systems includes signs and amber flashing lights to alert drivers of approaching traffic at two-way, stop-controlled intersections where a major road and a minor road meet, INDOT said.

"While there are no major changes to the way these intersections function, in-pavement detection equipment allows the system to notify motorists of traffic approaching an intersection or traffic waiting to enter an intersection in real time," the announcement says.

The safety systems can reduce severe crashes by 20% to 30%, according to Federal Highway Administration.

"Drivers should still follow traffic signs carefully and exercise caution when approaching or entering intersections, even when lights are not flashing," INDOT said.

