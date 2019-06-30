EAST CHICAGO — Federal and state environmental regulators are accepting public comments on Safety-Kleen's proposed permit renewal and modification to treat and store used oil containing carcinogenic chemicals at its facility in town.
An informational meeting and public hearing is set for 4 p.m. July 16 at the Robert A. Pastrick Library, 1008 W. Chicago Ave. The company will be on hand for a presentation and to answer questions, according to Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Environmental Protection Agency, which will decide whether to approve the permit.
Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., which handles industrial waste and provides industrial cleaning services, spent $15 million in 2012 to expand its facility and bring its oil blend processes in-house. Located at 601 Riley Road, it lies directly north of the Indiana Harbor Shipping Canal and steps away from a local facility that stores polychlorinated biphenyls contaminants dredged from the canal.
Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, are “a group of man-made organic chemicals" identified as probable human carcinogens and cause a variety of non-cancer health effects, according to IDEM and EPA.
The proposed permit change allows the company to continue treating and storing contaminated oil on site, and increase the speeds at which it removes impurities.
After treatment, the old oil is then recycled to be reused. The proposed permit approval also allows storage of up to 377,000 gallons of PCB waste in bulk containers and 3,575 gallons in non-bulk containers.
Under the proposed permit, the hydrotreater feed rate would increase from 120 gallons or less per minute to 175 gpm or less, documents show. EPA and IDEM stated the hydro treatment process is “totally enclosed with no air emissions.”
“This is an alternative to incineration and other energy recovery options that do not recycle the oil and potentially release air emissions,” the agencies stated.
The facility is less than half a mile from two schools — the new Carrie Gosch pre-K and Elementary School and East Chicago Central High School.
Thomas Frank, an environmental activist from E.C., said while this permit is a small-scale change, he has concerns about the over-concentration of industry in the city and Safety-Kleen's scaling up of operations over the years.
“Safety-Kleen is one of the many, many players, though they are a much smaller player than BP and ArcelorMital,” he said.
Only 17% of the city’s land remains residential while industry continues to squeeze homeowners on all sides, he added.
“Now we see Marktown contracting, and West Calumet is gone. And when we lose these sites, we lose more and more buffering between the industries and these neighborhood,” Frank said.
EPA and IDEM said the temperature, flow rate and pressure during hydrotreatment is constantly monitored by the operator and an alarm system is in place when those perimeters are exceeded.
The agencies said they believe hydrotreatment of PCBs does not pose an unreasonable risk to public health or the environment.