All city beaches and Washington Park will be shut down, effective midnight Friday through July 23, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced.
An ArcelorMittal spokesman said the fire was caused by a stove dome failure and the furnace was safely taken offline.
NIPSCO buried ash created by burning coal to generate electricity at the Bailly facility in Chesterton in the 1960s and 1970s, EPA said. The waste is about 25 feet underground and is affecting nearby Indiana Dunes National Park.
A confrontation with weapons ensued between two motorists following a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Saturday evening, Indiana State Police said.
Hammond police responded to a report of a suicidal subject about 12:30 p.m. sitting on an overpass over the westbound lanes of Interstate 80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard, he said.
Bucking the trend of other city leaders shutting down lakefront access, Mayor Jerome Prince said he is keeping the city's beachfront open. He is also mandating face masks.
A comprehensive financial plan shows Hobart’s general fund had a negative cash balance of $5.1 million at the end of 2019. The figure could reach $11.5 million by 2022 if no adjustments are made.
The city's ninth annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride is still on, with the mayor saying it's one of the few events that can be accomplished safely with social distancing.