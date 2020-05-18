Salons, restaurants, and the Southlake Mall reopens today — here's what you need to know

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings plans to reopen its dining rooms Monday in Schererville, Valparaiso, Merrillville, Crown Point and Hammond. The restaurant chain said it has ramped up safety and sanitation, such as by removing tables and chairs to encourage social distancing, cleaning high-touch point areas with increased frequency, and conducting wellness checks when employees show up to work.

The chicken wing restaurants will offer single-use disposable menus and condiments to everyone, and single-use cutlery and cups to anyone who requests them. Buffalo Wild Wings also will continue to offer delivery and takeout for those who don't yet feel comfortable dining out.

Lucrezia opened its Italian restaurants in Chesterton and Culver for full-service dining at 50% capacity and it is opening the Crown Point location Monday.

Sheffield's Restaurant in Dyer, Tyler's Tender Rail Road Restaurant in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point and Region On Tap, and the Xscape Quest escape room in Michigan City all reopen Monday.

Firehouse Subs in Portage and the Bradys This Is It discount store, a 53-year-old institution off the Burr Street exit on the Borman Expressway in Gary, reopened last Monday.