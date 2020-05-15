Salons, retail, and restaurants can reopen soon at 25% occupancy, Gary mayor says

“That was largely aspirational,” he said. “Myself, like everyone else ... we certainly are eager to get to what’s going to be our new normal way of business.”

Personal service salons can operate at 25% occupancy by appointment only on May 24, Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman. He said if a business building is permitted up to 100 people under normal circumstances, they can only have 25 people in at one time under these restrictions.

Signage, policies

Prince said businesses must have occupancy limits clearly posted on exterior entryway doors, along with a safety plan that explains policies such as social distancing requirements and mask requirements for employees and customers.

“Trying to balance the needs of a number of groups, from shop owners to workers, is challenging, but ultimately, the goal is the safety of our family, friends and all our neighbors,” he said.

He encouraged restaurants and retail shops to continue delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes commended Prince for his sense of compassion for the broader community. He said it's time for Gary residents to support the city's small businesses more than ever.