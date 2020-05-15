You are the owner of this article.
Salons, retail, and restaurants can reopen soon at 25% occupancy, Gary mayor says
Salons, retail, and restaurants can reopen soon at 25% occupancy, Gary mayor says

gary screenshot.png

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince gives his daily virtual news conference from City Hall on Friday. He said he will allow Gary restaurants, bars with food services, retail, and personal care businesses such as barbershops, nail and hair salons, to reopen at 25% capacity on May 24. 

 Provided

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince is giving restaurants, houses of worship and retail shops the green light to reopen later this month — with restrictions — but keeping bars and nightclubs shut down until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The conservative reopening plan comes as the city of Gary continues to see double-digit daily increases in positive cases. The case count for Gary residents stood at 519 this week, with 16 fatalities. 

Prince first limited access to public buildings in the city on March 13 at the onset of the crisis, and later further restricted public gatherings by asking many city employees to work from home and ordering churches and businesses to close in hopes of reducing the virus’ spread.

During Prince’s daily virtual news conference on Friday, he said he will allow Gary restaurants, bars with food services, retail, and personal care businesses such as barbershops, nail and hair salons, to reopen at 25% occupancy on May 24. 

Due to Gary's close proximity to Chicago, a prominent hot spot for cases in the U.S., the city's restrictions are more stringent than Gov. Eric Holcomb's phased reopening plan for the rest of Indiana.

Prince said the city continues to closely monitor local infection rates — and letting science and data dictate the city’s timeline to reopening. Last week, for example, Prince suggested a possible reopening date of May 18, but cases continued to rise and plans changed. 

“That was largely aspirational,” he said. “Myself, like everyone else ... we certainly are eager to get to what’s going to be our new normal way of business.”

Personal service salons can operate at 25% occupancy by appointment only on May 24, Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman. He said if a business building is permitted up to 100 people under normal circumstances, they can only have 25 people in at one time under these restrictions.

Signage, policies

Prince said businesses must have occupancy limits clearly posted on exterior entryway doors, along with a safety plan that explains policies such as social distancing requirements and mask requirements for employees and customers.

“Trying to balance the needs of a number of groups, from shop owners to workers, is challenging, but ultimately, the goal is the safety of our family, friends and all our neighbors,” he said.

He encouraged restaurants and retail shops to continue delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes commended Prince for his sense of compassion for the broader community. He said it's time for Gary residents to support the city's small businesses more than ever. 

"As we patronize those businesses, as a courtesy, we know that there's going to be some angst and animosity and some anxieties ... so we're asking that everybody show their compassion and show their patience," he said. 

Masks available

The city recently received 50,000 donated masks for residents, said Dr. Roland Walker, who heads up the city's health department. Masks can be picked up outside the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center near City Hall. 

