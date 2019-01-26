Two Region Salvation Army units reported their red kettles met or exceeded expectations this past holiday season.
They aren't, however, resting on this year's success, but planning for the future.
Kevin Feldman, director of development for the Salvation Army of Lake County, said the Red Kettle and year-end appeal campaigns raised $345,698 in 2018, some $67,000 more than the previous year.
Feldman wasn't only happy with the money raised. He was also excited about the increase in the numbers of bell ringers, both volunteer and paid, who stepped up in November and December to collect the money.
Lake County saw 121 people volunteer and another 102 paid ringers this past season, up slightly from 2017. Volunteer ringers served 579 hours more in 2018 than 2017.
"Volunteerism is going to be huge in opening up some of our programs," Feldman said, adding the 2019 effort includes getting more people to volunteer, not only in ringing the bells, but also in other Salvation Army programs, from their food pantries to youth programs.
Feldman said they will be focusing on recruiting bell ringers all year in 2019 and finding new retailers to support the red kettle and counter kettle efforts.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City met its 2018 Christmas Campaign goal of $160,000, said Majors Dale and Becky Simmons. That represents 21 percent of the nonprofit’s overall annual budget.
"We are so happy to be part of a community that is generous and supportive of our efforts to help those in need here in Michigan City," Major Becky Simmons said. "It’s heartwarming to see the amount of people, businesses and organizations that opened their hearts to make sure their neighbors had food and gifts during the holidays."
Salvation Army of Porter County officials did not return a request for comments.
Feldman said the Lake County unit is undergoing a strategic plan to better understand the needs and trends, "so we can better assist families and children in need as well as other things that we do."
Feldman said they are also looking at strengthening partnerships with other nonprofits to better serve county residents and are planning additional fundraising events such as their civic dinner on May 23 and golf outing in September.
This year, The Salvation Army of Michigan City served nearly 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day, including home deliveries made to seniors and those with disabilities. The annual Toy Shop at The Salvation Army provided food and toys to about 640 local families in need during the Christmas holiday, including more than 1,000 children served, Major Dale Simmons said.
