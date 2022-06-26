Salvation Army merges Lake, Porter operations

The Salvation Army is merging its operations in Northwest Indiana, linking services in Lake and Porter counties.

The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.

“The formation of the Northwest Indiana Area Command for The Salvation Army is exciting. It is part of a larger strategic reorganization of The Salvation Army Central Territory called Project Advance and is designed to help us efficiently and effectively utilize the resources entrusted to us in these communities,” said Major Marc S. Johnson, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Indiana Division.

“With Project Advance, the Indiana Division will be comprised of the entire state of Indiana. This will provide better advocacy for all the residents of Indiana who seek assistance and support from our myriad services throughout the state,” Johnson said.

After two and a half years of serving as Lake County Coordinator, Capt. Brian Clark will be retiring. A new position has been created for the officer responsible for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command overseeing both Lake and Porter counties.

Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez will be that officer serving as divisional secretary for Northwest Indiana Area Command.

“The programs and services delivered in Lake and Porter counties will be stronger and help more people because of these changes,” Clark said. "The money given by donors will still remain in their communities ‘Doing the Most Good’ for neighbors in need."

Vera-Hernandez also sees a promising future for Northwest Indiana.

“I am looking forward to the many opportunities that God will provide in the days, months and years ahead — opportunities to serve him and others.”

Other personnel changes in Northwest Indiana include Capt. Crystal G. Sherack joining Capt. Gloria Pelayo to lead the East Chicago Corps Community Center and Auxiliary Capt. Jim Prichard joining the Porter County Corps Community Center as its new leader.

The merger and realignment, announced Friday, also mean both Lake and Porter counties will be changing divisions.

Come July 1, The Salvation Army of Porter County will be leaving the Western Michigan Northern Indiana Division, and Lake County the Chicago Metropolitan Division. Both will merge to become The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command and join the Indiana Division.

The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue serving individuals and families in Lake and Porter counties from its four community centers in Munster, East Chicago, Gary and Valparaiso.

While the community centers each offer some different programs, all of them provide emergency food assistance, help with paying rent and utility bills, activities for children and youth and much more.

For media contact or to find out more about The Salvation Army and its work visit SalArmyLakeCounty.org or contact Kevin Feldman, director of development, at 219-838-1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org. In Porter County visit SAPorterCounty.org or contact Angela Kalin, director of development, at 219-762-9191 or Angela.Kalin@usc.SalvationArmy.org.

