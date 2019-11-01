Kids may still be working on their Halloween candy, but a familiar jingling outside your local grocery is set to signal the start of the holiday season this weekend in Lake County.
The Salvation Army of Lake County kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Schererville Strack & Van Til on U.S. 41 with a couple familiar guests — Santa and Reggy of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Saturday’s kickoff leads into The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising season comprising of one-third of annual proceeds supporting local initiatives such as homelessness prevention, after-school and summer youth development programs and community food pantries, said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
The Lake County center set a $400,000 goal for its Red Kettle efforts this year extending through Christmas Eve. The local organization raised $346,000 last year.
“We’re always trying to improve the fundraising number because the need doesn’t take a vacation,” Feldman said. “There are some needs in Lake County that are continuing to grow despite the strong economy.”
Lake County leads off the Red Kettle season, with LaPorte and Porter counties to follow beginning on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18.
In LaPorte County, The Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $75,000 and will be introducing Red Kettle sponsorships for the first time this year.
Capt. Chris Karlin with The Salvation Army of LaPorte County said he hopes the sponsorships ranging from a one-day $100 donation to a full season $2,500 pledge can help increase fundraising for LaPorte County’s year-round services, 70% of which are supported by donations made during the holiday season.
Sponsor names and logos will be placed prominently at the site of one of LaPorte’s Red Kettle locations.
Karlin said all donations to the LaPorte County Red Kettle Campaign are invested directly into the community through The Salvation Army’s local soup pantry, summer camp experiences and weekend meals sent home with school children in need.
“My goal this year is to send as many kids to camps as we can,” Karlin said. “The better we do at Christmas, the more funding we have to send kids to camp.”
In Porter County, The Salvation Army is looking to raise $110,000 to fund social services in the county and to help expand it’s children’s programs in the coming year.
In addition to its traditional Red Kettle bell ringing with sponsorships available, The Salvation Army of Porter County also offers miniature “Counter Kettles” for community partners to display in their businesses.
Outside of its Red Kettle campaign, the Porter County office is seeking winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves for donation this holiday season at its Valparaiso location.
Representatives for all three counties said securing volunteer bell ringers is vital to a successful Red Kettle campaign. Those interested in getting involved can sign up for a specific location, date and time online at RegisterToRing.com.
Volunteers can register as individuals or with a group for two hours shifts at participating partner businesses like Strack & Van Til, Jewel-Osco, Macy’s, Walgreens, Walmart and more.
“We love volunteers,” said Angie Kalin, development director for The Salvation Army of Porter County. “You can pick your schedule, your time, your location, and you can get your holiday cheer on.”
For more information on the The Salvation Army’s holiday initiatives, visit The Salvation Army’s website at salvationarmyusa.org/usn/brighten-the-holidays.
Contact your local Salvation Army center:
Lake County
Contact Director of Development Kevin Feldman
219-838-1328
8225 Columbia Ave., Munster
LaPorte County
Contact Captain Chris Karlin
219-851-5367
3240 Monroe Ave., La Porte
Porter County
Contact Director of Development Angie Kalin
219-762-9191
799 Capitol Road, Valparaiso