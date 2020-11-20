Salvation Army to benefit from Chicago Bears Coat Drive Saturday.

The Chicago Bears and Jewel-Osco stores are teaming up to keep Lake County residents warm this winter through a coat drive Saturday that will benefit The Salvation Army of Lake County and the people it serves.

“This is supposed to be an extraordinarily nasty winter,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “On top of that, we have many households in Lake County that have lost their source of income due to the pandemic. For many of the children in these households last year’s winter clothing no longer fits. All coats donated will stay in Lake County. We’re asking for the community’s help to ease the burden on struggling families this winter.”

From 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Jewel-Osco store at 805 Joliet St. in Dyer — at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet Avenue — will collect coats to be donated to children and adults in the community who have been hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A large Salvation Army donation truck will be parked in front of the store during collection hours. Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations, while traditional holiday bell ringers will be stationed at The Salvation Army red kettles at both entrances. Advisory Board members for The Salvation Army of Lake County will be ringing the bell to help neighbors in need.