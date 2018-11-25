Breakfast with Santa
MUNSTER — The 36th annual Munster Chamber of Commerce breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus is 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Wilbur Wright Middle School, 8650 Columbia Ave. There will be breakfast, games, activities, face painting and more. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m. on the Munster firetruck. There will be two sessions: 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $6 and every child with a ticket will receive a special gift from Santa. Tickets available online at www.munsterchamber.org, at Munster chamber office in Town Hall and at Strack & Van Till, 12 Ridge Road.
The Candy Cane Express
Hesston Steam Museum will offer the Candy Cane Express Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9. For a free train ride, give a new unwrapped toy to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots. The museum is east of Ind. 39 on LaPorte County Road. Visit www.hesston.org for details.
Portage Christmas Festival, Kiwanis Toys for Tots
PORTAGE — This year's Christmas Festival is Dec. 1 around Founders Square and the police station. From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be a Kiwanis Toys for Tots chili dinner at the police station. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation. From 3 to 5 p.m. there will be free horse and carriage rides around Founders Square. From 4 to 4:15 p.m. "A Christmas Story" will be read for police Sgt. Joe Mokol. Tree lighting at the police station is at 4:15 p.m. and the Founders Square park lighting is at 4:45 p.m. Free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus throughout the evening. Call 219-762-5425,
Santa and trains
In past years, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum December trains have stopped and picked up Santa when he was stranded along the tracks on the outskirts of North Judson, Indiana, after his reindeer ran off with his sleigh. Come out on the first three Saturdays in December to see if this rare occurrence will happen in 2018. Passengers ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside for about 5 miles from North Judson to the small town of English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot. During the trip, Santa sits down with passengers, and each youth and child will receive a small gift bag with an ornament, toys and sweets from Santa. Trains depart at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Ticket prices begin at $9 and are pro-rated, depending upon age. Purchasing tickets online is recommended: www.hoosiervalley.org.
Christmas doll show
Elaine's Dolls of Highland will hold its annual Christmas Open House to benefit orphans in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Christmas Open House is an annual event, with 30 percent of the proceeds going to The Savior of the World children's home in Sierra Leone. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at 9005 Idlewild Drive, Highland. Call 219-923-4575. Dolls offered for sale include quality German and French antique bisque dolls, composition dolls of the 1930s and 1940s, hard plastic dolls from the 1950s and other collectible dolls. Also for sale are Elaine's one-of-a-kind antique Christmas doll creations. Elaine will be doing doll appraisals for $5 per doll, which will also be donated to the orphanage. There is no admission charge.
Weekends with Santa at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest
VALPARAISO — Bring the whole family to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest to celebrate the holidays. Santa Claus is heading down from the North Pole to visit children, young and old, in the vintage Railway Depot. Bring your camera and snap a photograph with jolly old St. Nick from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Advance tickets are not required. All winter long, admission pricing is $5 per carload.
Christmas Around the World at the East Chicago Public Library
The public is invited to join in lighting up the holiday season at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the East Chicago Public Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled at the Main Library, which will showcase trees representing some of the ethnic groups that make up the city’s population. The popular exhibit will offer visitors a view of holiday celebrations from other countries as well as the United States. This year’s theme is “Christmas around the World.” The program will also include a special dedication of the patriotic tree by American Legion Post 508, a free gift and photo with Santa for children and families, storytelling by local author Jim Dworkin, guest entertainment and much more. The public is invited to view the free exhibit during regular library hours through Jan. 6.
16th annual Christmas Pastry Fest
MERRILLVILLE — St. Helen's Philoptochos Ladies Society 16th annual Christmas Pastry Fest will feature Greek pastries and favorite speciality foods including baklava, nut rolls, cookies, strudels, spanakopita, pastitsio and more. The two-day event is 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 and 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St.