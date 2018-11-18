Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration/Tank Ceremony
City of Crown Point’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration and Tank Ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 on the east side steps of the Old Courthouse. The community is invited to share in the free ceremony that will bring in the holiday season. The Crown Point High School Choir will be performing traditional holiday songs and a performance by the Harmony Hand Bells. Mayor David Uran will be lighting the official city tree. Hot refreshments for all are sponsored by Wittenberg Lutheran Village of Crown Point. Directly after the tree lighting ceremony, all are asked to proceed north on Main Street to the tank memorial area and join the city in lighting the memorial tree in support of our troops at about 6:15 p.m.
Santa Parade
Mayor David Uran’s Office of Special Events will hold its Santa Parade at 10 a.m. Nov. 24. Santa will arrive by helicopter at the Pointe Plaza, and then he and Mrs. Claus will ride a firetruck down Main Street directly to the courthouse on the square. They will be available to visit with families and children until 4 p.m. as well as every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas from noon to 4 p.m.. To view Santa’s complete schedule for the courthouse, visit www.crownpoint.in.gov. Call 219-662-3290.
The Candy Cane Express
Hesston Steam Museum will offer the Candy Cane Express Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9. For a free train ride, give a new unwrapped to to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots. The museum is located east of Ind. 39 on LaPorte County Road. Visit www.hesston.org for details.
Santa and trains
In past years, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum December trains have stopped and picked up Santa when he was stranded along the tracks on the outskirts of North Judson, Indiana, after his reindeer ran off with his sleigh. Come out on the first four Saturdays in December to see if this rare occurrence will happen in 2018. Passengers ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside for about five miles from North Judson to the small town of English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot. During the trip, Santa sits down with passengers, and each youth and child will receive a small gift bag with an ornament, toys and sweets from Santa. Trains depart at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Ticket prices begin at $9 and are pro-rated, depending upon age. Purchasing tickets online is recommended: www.hoosiervalley.org.
Christmas doll show
Elaine's Dolls of Highland will hold its annual Christmas Open House to benefit orphans in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Christmas Open House is an annual event, with 30 percent of the proceeds going to The Savior of the World children's home in Sierra Leone. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at 9005 Idlewild Drive, Highland. Call 219-923-4575. Dolls offered for sale include quality German and French antique bisque dolls, composition dolls of the 1930s and 1940s, hard plastic dolls from the 1950s and other collectable dolls. Also for sale are Elaine's one-of-a-kind antique Christmas doll creations. Elaine will be doing doll appraisals for $5 per doll, which will also be donated to the orphanage. There is no admission charge.
Weekends with Santa at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest
VALPARAISO — Bring the whole family to Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest to celebrate the holidays. Santa Claus is heading down from the North Pole to visit children, young and old, in the vintage Railway Depot. Bring your camera and snap a photograph with jolly old St. Nick from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Advance tickets are not required. All winter long, admission pricing is $5 per carload.
Christmas Around the World at the East Chicago Public Library
The public is invited to join in lighting up the holiday season at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the East Chicago Public Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled at the Main Library, which will showcase trees representing some of the ethnic groups that make up the city’s population. The popular exhibit will offer visitors a view of holiday celebrations from other countries as well as the United States. This year’s theme is “Christmas around the World.” The program will also include a special dedication of the patriotic tree by American Legion Post 508, a free gift and photo with Santa for children and families, storytelling by local author Jim Dworkin, guest entertainment and much more. The public is invited to view the free exhibit during regular library hours through Jan. 6.