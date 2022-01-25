Save the Dunes hires new executive director

Save the Dunes said Tuesday it has hired a new executive director.

Betsy Maher is joining Save the Dunes after working at Lincoln Park Zoo, where she served as director of volunteer services.

"Betsy is a leader in nonprofit management with a passion for and commitment to environmental conservation," a Save the Dunes news release said. "With over a decade of nonprofit experience, Betsy has built a well-rounded career in nonprofit management, having worked in areas including volunteer management, human resources, fundraising and special events."

At Lincoln Park Zoo, Maher built community of volunteers and interns and oversaw staff training. The volunteer program received a national award for excellence in volunteer engagement.

Maher also led the zoo's intern program, with a goal to make all internships paid, and helped advance the zoo's diversity efforts.

"Betsy has a contagious enthusiasm for nature and bringing individuals together to protect and preserve the environment," Save the Dunes said.

Maher will replace Natalie Johnson, who announced her resignation in October.

The Save the Dunes Board of Directors said it was excited to welcome Maher.

"Outgoing Executive Director Natalie Johnson's upbeat and inspiring leadership, which helped grow and ground Save the Dunes, will be sorely missed," board President Nancy Moldenhauer said. "We are confident Betsy is bringing the perfect combination of experience and skills to solidify Save the Dunes as a mature organization."

