Scammers impersonate Lake County Clerk's Office; threaten jail time

CROWN POINT — In the latest round of fraudulent phone calls, residents have reported getting calls from scammers threatening them with arrests, officials said.

The suspects pretend to be employees at the Lake County Clerk's Office, according to a release from Attorneys for the Clerk Amanda Hires and Christopher Schmidgall.

In the calls, the scammers ask victims to give them personal information in order to claim funds, or the scammers tell them that they have outstanding judgments against them and they will be arrested if they do not pay money.

The phone number is "spoofed," or changed, to appear to be from the "Lake Superior Clerk" or "Lake County."

Officials told residents to not give any personal information like social security numbers or banking information to anyone who calls claiming to be from the Lake County Clerk's Office.

The Lake County Circuit and Superior Clerk's offices do not call residents to demand payment for a court cost, fine or judgement.

Those who have questions about a Lake County case or judgement can call 219-755-3456 or go online to mycase.in.gov.

