 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Scammers impersonate Lake County Clerk's Office; threaten jail time

  • 0
Lake County Government Center aerial FILE

The Lake County Government Center in Crown Point is seen from above.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — In the latest round of fraudulent phone calls, residents have reported getting calls from scammers threatening them with arrests, officials said. 

The suspects pretend to be employees at the Lake County Clerk's Office, according to a release from Attorneys for the Clerk Amanda Hires and Christopher Schmidgall. 

In the calls, the scammers ask victims to give them personal information in order to claim funds, or the scammers tell them that they have outstanding judgments against them and they will be arrested if they do not pay money. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

The phone number is "spoofed," or changed, to appear to be from the "Lake Superior Clerk" or "Lake County."

Officials told residents to not give any personal information like social security numbers or banking information to anyone who calls claiming to be from the Lake County Clerk's Office. 

The Lake County Circuit and Superior Clerk's offices do not call residents to demand payment for a court cost, fine or judgement. 

People are also reading…

Those who have questions about a Lake County case or judgement can call 219-755-3456 or go online to mycase.in.gov

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts