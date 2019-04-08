GARY — Indiana State Police rescued a scared, muddy and "unbelievably cute" dog that was running into traffic Sunday on the Toll Road.
The small male dog with white shaggy hair had no collar and was reported for running in and out of traffic along a shoulder on Interstate 80/90.
Troopers located him about 3 miles east of the Cline Avenue exit and captured him by putting a jacket around him, police said.
The dog was friendly after troopers gave him food and water, police said.
Troopers nicknamed him Charlie and took him to the Hobart Humane Society.
Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call the Humane Society at 219-942-0103.