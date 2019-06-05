Known as the little community with a big heart, Dyer is making some big moves to improve the…

In one form or another, the Portage Economic Development Corp. has been helping businesses f…

The Town on the Ridge is the center of growth in North Lake County as well as the nearby Chi…

Snapshots

NWI Cryotherapy and Fitness

Nancy Evans and Michelle Keelan opened NWI Cryotherapy in response to the need for cool training as part of a healthy lifestyle and fitness routine.

A cryotherapy chamber allows clients to chill out — in temperatures between 100 and 225 degrees below. Talk about a shock to the body.

“Actually, that’s what cryotherapy is all about,” explained Evans. “Your body thinks it’s in a freeze mode, so all of your blood retracts to your core. The blood oxygenates, and when you step back out of the chamber your blood carries all of that extra oxygen back to your muscles.”

After just three minutes in the chamber muscle pain and inflammation are significantly reduced. Athletes use the chamber to recover from an extreme workout. Arthritis patients use it as a drug-free relief from pain and inflammation. People from all walks of life enjoy the energy boost they receive from the additional oxygen distributed throughout the body.

Evans and Keelan walk clients through the process, including staying right by their side during the three-minute chill. “Once people try it, they can’t wait to get in the chamber again,” Evans said. “We have cryo chamber parties where a group comes in and take turns chilling out.”

The fitness center, in Abstract Bodyworks Fitness at 2204 U.S. Hwy. 41, also offers Normatek Boots, which massage the legs and feet to ease pain in those who suffer from leg swelling.

No membership required to come in and chill for a while.

Vegas Cafe

For those in search of a quality breakfast fresh and ready in a matter of minutes, Vegas Café is your new go-to at 800 Cedar Pkwy.

The concept is to provide quality meals for an affordable price for those on the go. Call-in orders will be brought out to your vehicle. The inside seats 45 for those who have a few moments to dine.

The menu includes skillets, omelets, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, Monte Cristo, Italian sausage, burgers, soups, and chili. With the traffic increase in the area, the idea of a quick-stop that provides a quality alternative to fast-food is catching on with locals and travelers.

The new proprietors are Jorge and Shelly Ann Armando, owners of the popular Skillet’s Bistro in Highland. “We wanted to provide an option of quick service that features wholesome and delicious meals,” he said.

The concept is catching on, as business has been brisk. Vegas Café is open seven days a week.

Jak’s Warehouse

If you haven't visited Jak’s Warehouse lately, you don’t know Jak.

“We’ve added some new attractions, and done quite a lot of redesign and remodeling,” said Kyle Ropac, one of the owners. “We’re especially proud to offer Dark Ride, for those who like their fun a little on the dark side.”

Dark Ride is a multisensory interactive indoor roller coaster attraction that uses special effects to keep riders in the action. Group play and real-time 3-D graphics create a unique and competitive experience.

Ropac said that Jak's, at 221 U.S. Hwy 41, also has brought in new go-karts and bumper cars. “We wanted to freshen the rides up and bring in a new look,” he said. “We moved the bumper car location, which creates more room for video games.”

Church and school groups have become regulars at Jak’s. The party rooms are still available, and the menu is as good and expansive as always.

Now you know Jak.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

Smallcakes has brought its one-of-a-kind designer treats to Shoppes on the Boulevard in Schererville, and the Region’s sweet tooth says thank you.

The daily menu features 18 cupcake varieties, 14 regular flavors and four that rotate daily. With two sizes, customers can satisfy their sweet tooth without breaking the calorie bank.

The on-site bakery serves up delectable desserts skillfully decorated and baked fresh daily, including seasonal favorites, custom birthday and wedding cakes, and the cupcakes. Customers can purchase single cupcakes, half a dozen, or go for the dozen and be the hero at work or at home.

Smallcakes has a rewards program that provides a free cupcake for every 12 purchased.

In addition to cakes, it offers 10 daily ice cream flavors in a variety of cones, scoops, cookies, sandwiches, and a smashed delight that combines the cupcake of your choice with you favorite ice cream.

Though Smallcakes, at 336 Indianapolis Blvd., is not a gluten-free facility, all their gluten-free items are baked first and separately by staff members professionally trained on handling of gluten-free products.

Open seven days a week, the cupcakery has indoor seating for a dozen.

Trek Bicycle Store

Since it moved into its current location at 651 E. U.S. Hwy. 30, Trek has been Schererville’s No. 1 bike shop. These days, it's also the No. 1 meeting place for riding groups.

“We love organizing and sponsoring group bike rides,” said Daniela Gehrls, coordinator of rides and events. “People want to buy a bike and start riding, but they may not feel at ease just getting out on the street. So, we help them get going.”

Trek’s offers three rides weekly, from 30 to 90 minutes to Griffith, Highland, and parts unknown. The Tuesday evening ride to Griffith is called Pint Night Ride, which stops at New Oberpfalz for a burger and a brew, both optional. The trip to Highland is Rise and Grind, a Saturday morning breakfast and coffee ride to Sip Coffeehouse. The parts unknown is the 2019 Roadie Ride, which travels all around Northwest Indiana.

“We always stay with riders,” Gehrls said. “We have several volunteers who space out among the different levels of riders, so no one is ever left behind. We want everyone to feel safe in knowing that the group does everything possible to stay together.”

In addition to being the Region’s tour guide, Trek offers a wide variety of bikes, apparel, quality service and repair, and a custom fit.

Porto’s Peri Peri

Porto’s Peri Peri has brought its one-of-a-kind Portuguese cuisine to Shops on Main. The restaurant opened in mid-February.

The popular eatery is serving up flame-grilled chicken, couscous and quinoa salads, hummus, rice, steamed vegetables, flame-grilled corn on the cob, and falafel along with other vegetarian options.

Porto’s is a fast-casual restaurant, offering healthy and high-quality food at a reasonable price. The word ‘peri’ roughly translates to hot, representing the tang of popular East African spices used in the cooking. However, dishes are cooked when ordered, so customers can have a say in the level of heat.

At Porto’s the chicken is raised on a strict diet with no antibiotics or hormones. Meat is marinated for 24 hours before cooking.

The restaurant at 69-A U.S. 41, Suite 300, is open seven days a week.