Since 2000, the Crossroads of America has grown more than 16 percent, with a population that now tops 29,000.
The median household income sits at $73,000, $20,000 higher than the state average.
Housing is in great demand, and the school system ranks above average.
Things are going well in Schererville, thanks to a town government that values smart growth and small-town charm.
“The town council and planning commission put a lot of effort in allowing growth that resonates with the residents,” Town Manager Bob Volkmann said. “The BZA (Board of Zoning Appeals) and other boards and committees work together to keep us moving in the right direction at the right speed.”
When you’re known as the Crossroads of America, infrastructure is always at the forefront. Schererville recently received a $1 million Indiana Community Crossings Matching Grant for street work.
“We added $1 million to the grant and are using the $2 million for repaving of several streets in the town,” Volkmann said.
Among the projects, work on the 77th Avenue Bridge is expected to be complete by mid-June. Also expected to wrap up at that time is the replacement of the bridge over Hart Ditch on Main Street between Calumet Avenue and U.S. Hwy. 41. Work on the Pennsy Greenway Trail also is on tap.
These projects pave the way for commercial expansion.
The developers who brought Jak’s Warehouse to town are introducing an entertainment center for adults on part of the site of a former Menards store at 1000 U.S. 41.
Up Your Alley will feature boutique bowling, Lasertron, an upscale eatery and bar, and Cyber Sport. “It will be a 43,000-square-foot house of fun,” Volkmann said. “The developers are investing over $2 million in the project. It will play well with the movie theater across the street.”
Construction has begun, and Volkmann said it will take about one year to complete.
Motorex Auto Sales will open soon at 1306 Lincoln Hwy. a former used-car dealership that needs an overhaul. The opening date is to be determined.
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria will open its first Indiana location at 36 U.S. Hwy. 41 early this summer, taking over the former Gayety's Chocolate & Ice Cream in the Town Square Shopping Center at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street.
"It will be a carry-out and delivery location only,” said Volkmann. Schererville has managed to land Giordano's and Lou Malnati's recently because it's a regional hub for dining and entertainment, Volkmann added.
. "The new Land Rover/Jaguar showroom is under construction just west of Burr Street on the south side of U.S. 30," Volkmann said. "The Land Rover site will be the first in Lake County, and I think the only one north of Indy in Indiana."
Two residential subdivisions are moving forward.
After multiple redesigns and several rounds of rework with the town’s Planning Commission, Olthof Homes is moving forward with Amberleigh Estates at 2905 W. 77th Ave., on the south side of 77th, near its intersection with Howard Castle Drive.
Olthof Homes is wrapping up work on streets ans sewers and plans to start building homes this year on 73 single-family lots amid a mature tree line, a popular option among homebuyers.
The other residential community, Burr Ridge, is on the corner of Burr Street and 91st Avenue just south of U.S. 30 and Hyles Anderson College. It
is being developed by Providence Homes and will feature seven models from 1,400 to 2,900 square feet. Groundbreaking will happen soon, according to Volkmann.
“Inventory of Schererville available lots is less than 50,” Volkmann said. “ These two subdivisions will offer the opportunity to move to Schererville in the next year or two.”
A major development is expected in three or four years, when the 800-acre Luers Christmas Tree farm is developed into an estimated 1,000 lots for single-family homes, according to Volkmann.