Schererville budget reflects drop in state taxes

In general, Troxell said Schererville relies on miscellaneous revenue, which saw a decline in 2020.

"Our park department took a hit this year because a lot of the park programs that were scheduled couldn't be done. A lot of those programs are supported by those attending them,” Troxell said.

While some funds decreased, Troxell said the town is hoping to give town employees and elected officials a 3% raise in 2021.

"We're hopeful that we could afford to do that for the employees. They do work hard. They do deserve an increase," he said.

Looking ahead, Troxell said the state is suggesting the town may receive less program funding in 2021, and 2022 could be worse.

"We're gearing up for that. We're trying to make sure that we guide our department heads to watch their spending as we move forward," Troxell said. "Trying to keep as much cash on hand ... to weather through any bumpy roads we have."

