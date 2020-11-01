 Skip to main content
Schererville budget reflects drop in state taxes
Schererville budget reflects drop in state taxes

STOCK_Schererville Town Hall

Schererville Town Hall

 John J. Watkins

SCHERERVILLE — After receiving guidance from the state, the town’s budget is expected to see a slight overall decrease next year.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the Town Council approved Schererville's 2021 budget, which totals $41.5 million. In 2020, the town adopted a $42.9 million budget.

The 3% decrease comes after the state said municipalities likely will receive less funding after a drop in state taxes, Clerk-Treasurer Mike Troxell told The Times.

Troxell added the town likely will see a decrease in local income tax collections.

"Some little concern is some property taxes may not be — people may not be able afford it if they were out of work,” he said.

Troxell said the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a 27th payday for employees, presented challenges while crafting the 2021 budget. 

Next year, Troxell said the local roads and streets and motor vehicle highway funds will decrease.

"Those are the ones that are probably hit more," he said. 

In 2021, local roads and streets is expected to see a 20.5% decrease, bringing the fund to $859,019. In 2021, the motor vehicle highway fund is $2.1 million — a 9.4% decrease from 2020. 

In general, Troxell said Schererville relies on miscellaneous revenue, which saw a decline in 2020. 

"Our park department took a hit this year because a lot of the park programs that were scheduled couldn't be done. A lot of those programs are supported by those attending them,” Troxell said.

While some funds decreased, Troxell said the town is hoping to give town employees and elected officials a 3% raise in 2021. 

"We're hopeful that we could afford to do that for the employees. They do work hard. They do deserve an increase," he said. 

Looking ahead, Troxell said the state is suggesting the town may receive less program funding in 2021, and 2022 could be worse. 

"We're gearing up for that. We're trying to make sure that we guide our department heads to watch their spending as we move forward," Troxell said. "Trying to keep as much cash on hand ... to weather through any bumpy roads we have." 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

