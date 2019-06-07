There always seems to be something going on within the Schererville parks system.

Since 2000, the Crossroads of America has grown more than 16 percent, with a population that…

Talking the talk

A cop approaching your table in a restaurant and offering to pour you a cup of coffee has an element of humor for diners.

That isn’t lost on the Schererville police officers who have participated in the Coffee with a Cop program the last few years.

“They make fun because we’re carrying a coffee pot and cups, but it’s good public relations and it gets us out of our cars,” Officer Pete Sormaz said. “I understand the value of working with the public.”

Officer Jeffrey Ahrens, a 23-year police veteran in Valparaiso and Schererville, has done the Coffee with a Cop several times and said, “It’s a good way of reaching out to the community, and it helps us learn what their needs are.”

“They love it,” Officer Jeff Zemburski, who is the Schererville Police Department’s D.A.R.E. officer and oversees the Coffee with a Cop program, said of the residents. “It’s like a barrier that is broken when we sit down and have coffee with them, and they can voice their concerns on crime or anything else about Schererville.”

Sormaz, a police officer for 19 years in Gary and Schererville, said he gets a lot of complaints about speeding in the neighborhoods, but people wonder who they should call. He said many don’t know about the non-emergency phone line and worry about tying up the 911 line or officers with trivial complaints. (The main number is 219-322-5000; the anonymous tip line is 219-865-4646.)

“We want to encourage them to call us because it could help with a crime in the neighborhood,” Sormaz said of tips on speeding or suspicious vehicles.

Many of the diners are senior citizens, and Sormaz and Ahrens said the coffees are a good opportunity to inform them about registering for the department’s call list. The town has volunteers who will call senior citizens each day to check on their well-being. If they can’t get an answer, they might send an officer to the home to check.

“After the Coffee with a Cop meetings, we usually get a bunch of calls on the tip line,” Ahrens said. “They ask us if it’s really anonymous, and we assure them it is.”

The officers also tell residents about the department’s other activities and fundraising events, and Zemburski said they do a lot more than just pour coffee.

“I’ve had 20 to 30-minute conversations with people," Zemburski said. "They ask how long I’ve worked here and whether I like being a police officer. I had a guy try to recruit me into his church.”