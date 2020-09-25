 Skip to main content
Schererville park to close Monday for paving
Schererville park to close Monday for paving

Schererville
SCHERERVILLE — On Monday, the walking trail at Plum Creek Park will be closed for resurfacing.

The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather depending, during which the entire park will be closed, according to a press release from the town.

Signage will be posted.

