Schererville police are searching for the person who allegedly strolled away with a cart of green goods from the Strack & Van Til on Indianapolis Boulevard.

The man can be seen on store surveillance footage carting around a shopping cart completely filled with leafy plants. He reportedly stole $171.18 worth of merchandise from the grocery store, police said.

The suspect, an apparent fan of shrubberies, appears to be a white, bald man with a black coat, jeans, white tennis shoes and sunglasses sitting on top of his head.

Police said that anyone with information can contact Detective Ernest Nangle at 219-322-5000, enangle@schererville.org or on the crime tip line at 219-865-4646.

