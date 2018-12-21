Schererville police are searching for the person who strolled away with a cart of green goods from the Strack & Van Til on Indianapolis Boulevard.
The man can be seen on store surveillance footage carting around a shopping cart completely filled with leafy plants. He reportedly stole $171.18 worth of merchandise from the grocery store, police said.
The suspect, an apparent fan of shrubberies, appears to be a white, bald man with a black coat, jeans, white tennis shoes and sunglasses sitting on top of his head.
Police said that anyone with information can contact Detective Ernest Nangle at 219-322-5000, enangle@schererville.org or on the crime tip line at 219-865-4646.